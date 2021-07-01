In building his roster, however, Berhalter was engaged in a balancing act, weighing factors that went well beyond the desire to lift another trophy. The overlying goal was to best prepare the program for 2022 World Cup qualifying, which will begin in September.
Ultimately, he selected a secondary squad for matches against teams that will be at, or near, full strength.
Even so, the Americans will remain among the favorites in the tournament, which will run July 10 to Aug. 1 in several U.S. cities. Expectations, though, will require adjustment — from championship contenders to championship-game hopefuls.
The 23-man squad includes four players from the Nations League crew (defender Reggie Cannon, and midfielders Sebastian Lletget, Kellyn Acosta and Jackson Yueill) and four from European clubs (Cannon, defender Shaq Moore and forwards Matthew Hoppe and Nicolas Gioacchini).
D.C. United’s Paul Arriola and Donovan Pines are among 19 players from MLS clubs. The Nations League roster featured 19 from Europe and four from MLS.
“When we were looking at both the Gold Cup and the Nations League, we were thinking about one big roster picture, not two separate rosters,” Berhalter said in a written statement. “The idea was to prepare our entire player pool for World Cup qualifying. … By the end of this tournament, we’re going to have virtually the entire player pool prepared for qualifying.”
This is not the first time the United States has sent a B squad to the Gold Cup. The last time was 2009, when then-coach Bob Bradley juggled the FIFA Confederations Cup and Gold Cup back to back. The Americans advanced to the Gold Cup final before getting thumped by Mexico, 5-0.
There is no one explanation for Berhalter leaving behind his best players. Some needed rest before reporting to training camp with their European clubs. Some are transitioning to new teams and needed the opportunity to build bonds.
For many, the priority is to reestablish themselves in preseason and earn starting jobs amid fierce competition when leagues restart next month.
In the big picture, with qualifiers on the horizon, Berhalter has suggested for several months that he believes it’s more important for his key figures to play regularly for their clubs than to spend about a month on Gold Cup duty.
Pulisic, for instance, is not a guaranteed starter for Chelsea, the UEFA Champions League winner. Absence from camp would further damage his standing with Coach Thomas Tuchel, who did not start him regularly last season.
In Europe’s ultracompetitive environments, other young Americans are in similar situations. Unlike the other Concacaf teams, including Mexico, most of the U.S. core is employed in Europe’s elite leagues.
There are other circumstances. Julian Green — a 2014 World Cup member who has revitalized his national team outlook this year — was a prime candidate for the Gold Cup roster. He told Berhalter he wanted to be included.
Green, 26, is also a key figure for Greuther Fürth, a small German club that, for the first time, will compete in the Bundesliga following promotion from the second tier. He is in little danger of losing his starting job, but because enormous challenges lie ahead this season, club officials wanted him in training camp right away.
Although he could have demanded Green’s release, Berhalter will allow him to remain in Germany. In doing so, Berhalter’s stated thinking goes, Green will be well-positioned, from a performance standpoint, for a possible call-up to the qualifiers. It could also potentially build goodwill for Berhalter with Greuther Fürth when future scheduling conflicts arise.
The timing of the Gold Cup is part of the problem. Had it taken place now, alongside the Euros and Copa America, it would not have interfered with training camps in Europe and would have allowed time off before reporting to clubs.
Missing the Gold Cup does deprive players of Concacaf tournament experience, which is valuable ahead of facing some of the same teams in World Cup qualifying. The two Nations League matches will have to suffice.
Leaving the regulars behind, though, allows Berhalter to summon players who otherwise would not receive a national team opportunity until next winter. Twelve players have the chance to appear in official competition. The average age is just under 25 and the average number of international appearances in 13.
The myriad issues facing Berhalter tangled the decision-making process, so much so that the roster announcement was delayed Wednesday before being pushed to Thursday.
Camp will open Monday in the Kansas City area, site of the three U.S. group-stage matches.
“When you look at some of these core guys … these are guys that have been in over these last two years and have been major parts of the team,” Berhalter said. “Although it’s a young team, we think it’s an experienced team and we’re looking forward to getting even more experience in a Concacaf competition.”
U.S. roster
Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).
Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Shaq Moore (Tenerife), Donovan Pines (D.C. United), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), James Sands (New York City), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Sebastian Lletget (L.A. Galaxy), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).
Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Daryl Dike (Orlando City), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).