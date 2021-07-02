“His audition tape was just glorious,” said Adam Rodgers, writer and director of “Turf Valley,” a short-form comedic web series in development about three stay-at-home Maryland dads who shoot the breeze at the corner bus stop after ushering their kids off to school. “He was our first choice, and he was on board right away.”
Mann, 60, was initially assigned a bit part in the pilot of the seven-episode series, but Rodgers and his co-creator Thomas Ventimiglia said he proved so helpful and interested in the project as they got to know him that they asked him to become an executive producer.
“I’m all in,” Mann said in a recent phone interview during a break in his busy schedule running his own contracting business, Charles Mann Enterprises in D.C., and selling commercial real estate.
Three years ago, after spending two decades as a screenwriter and director in Los Angeles, Rodgers, a Baltimore native, moved with his family to Turf Valley, an unincorporated community in Ellicott City. Among the changes to his daily routine he enjoyed the most was walking his kids to the bus stop across the street from his house. It was a far cry from the school pickup and drop-off scene in L.A., which typically involved an endless stream of cars.
“I noticed over the weeks that the dads kind of liked to hang back after we got our kids on the bus, and it just sort of felt inherently funny,” said Rodgers, whose writing and directing credits include the 2013 film “At Middleton” starring Andy Garcia and Vera Farmiga. “The dads would start to talk about all kinds of odd things, and on one of those mornings it occurred to me that maybe this would be an interesting thing to build out.”
Rodgers, who lectures in the Program in Film and Media Studies at Johns Hopkins, shared his idea with Ventimiglia, co-founder of the Charles C. Baum Film and Visual Storytelling Department at the Baltimore School for the Arts. With three small children of his own and similarly well acquainted with dad humor, Ventimiglia thought the premise had potential.
“There’s a lot of people working hard to be parents and they want to laugh,” Ventimiglia said. “If you’re not laughing, it’s harder.”
Rodgers and Ventimiglia wrote a pilot together and recruited friends and colleagues to help develop the remainder of the series. They funded the first four episodes through private investment and launched a Kickstarter campaign in May to cover the costs of episodes 5-7, surpassing their goal by raising more than $27,000 in three weeks. One-third of the crew is paid high school and college student interns.
In the first episode, which was shot in November with coronavirus protocols in place, two of the three dads played by Vince Eisenson, Phillip Chorba and Jayson Ward Williams notice a new, tall and muscular neighbor in Turf Valley and engage in a debate about whether he used to be an athlete. Enter the 6-foot-6 Mann in a purple and gray argyle sweater vest. He plays a public school librarian in the series and said it was a thrill to be back on a set.
Mann’s first commercial was for C&P Telephone Yellow Pages, before James Earl Jones made it an iconic role, and his surname and sack totals made him the perfect pitchman for Hungry-Man dinners during the prime of his career. Mann was also featured in an episode of the 1989 ABC action-drama “A Man Called Hawk,” in which he was shot to death by the show’s main character, played by Avery Brooks, and on the early ‘90s children’s mystery series “Ghostwriter.”
“I loved it,” Mann said. “At one point, I certainly saw myself in a career right out of football in the acting world.”
After four years as a sports reporter with Channel 9, Mann, who has three adult children with his wife of 37 years, Tyrena, became an entrepreneur and businessman instead, eventually earning his college degree in 2015. He remembers his previous acting roles fondly. In one Diet Coke commercial, which debuted during the first “Monday Night Football” game of the 1989 season, he and teammate Dave Butz flipped a quarterback, rather than a coin, to decide who got the last bottle of soda.
In another, Mann and several other NFL stars melted into the grass at the Rose Bowl amid scorching 104-degree heat, thanks to the magic of CGI. Naturally, the only thing that could replenish them was a two-liter bottle of Diet Coke thrown by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason.
Mann recalled that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bubby Brister, with his Louisiana drawl, struggled to enunciate the ‘g’ in the commercial’s only line — “Help me, Boomer, I’m melting!” — in the sound booth during the shoot. Years later, Mann and Brister were reunited when Mann’s son, Cameron, and Brister’s daughter, Madeline, attended the Savannah College of Art and Design at the same time.
“When I saw him, the first words out of my mouth were, ‘Help me Boomer, I’m meltin’!” Mann said. “I don’t know if he found that funny.”
While Mann aced his lines for the pilot episode of “Turf Valley,” he’s hoping for the opportunity to redo his scene anyway. Having undergone foot surgery a few weeks earlier, Mann had a noticeable limp when he walked down the driveway, and he couldn’t properly plant his right foot when it came time to throw a football in one of the episode’s biggest moments.
“I was playing hurt big time, which I’m used to, but this was for the camera and the camera don’t lie,” Mann said with a laugh. “I threw that football about 20 feet, and that took everything I had. … It was cute, it was funny, but everything I do I want to be excellent at, and I really want to go back and show these guys what I can do when I’m not injured.”
Rodgers and Ventimiglia filmed episodes 2-4 last week and are scheduled to shoot the remaining episodes in late July. They plan to release the series on Vimeo and YouTube this year, and pitch it to a variety of festivals.
“We would love to partner with some of the larger distributors along the way, secure financing for a second season or expand the show into a longer format,” Ventimiglia said.
Mann, who is slated to appear in the final episode of the first season, is committed to helping however he can, whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes.
“I’ve got a stake in the game,” he said. “If we do anything else, I’m going to be a part of it.”
The Turf Valley Kickstarter is Live!
If laughter is the best medicine, you're the pharmacist. Turf Valley is a Comedic Web Series about 3 stay-at-home dads who get 6 or 7 minutes to shoot the breeze. Help us fund the last three episodes! http://kck.st/3u8LYORPosted by Turf Valley Web Series on Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Read more from The Post: