Euro history: Denmark hasn’t made it past the quarterfinals since its European Championship win in 1992. Czechoslovakia won the European Championship in 1976 and finished third in 1980. As the Czech Republic, the high point was a run to the semifinals in 2004.
The emotional favorite after the on-field near death of star Christian Ericksen in the team’s Euro 2020 opener, Denmark has 7.10 non-penalty expected goals through four games (tied for second among the quarterfinalists with Italy), has taken 30 on-target shots (most among the final eight teams) and has conceded only 2.50 non-penalty expected goals (second behind Italy).
(Expected goals is a measure of how many goals a team should have scored or allowed, based on the quality of each shot taken and the events leading up to it.)
The Czech Republic took advantage of the red card assessed to Netherlands central defender Matthijs de Ligt in the 55th minute Sunday, scoring both of its goals with the Dutch down a man. The Czechs have not scored a goal that didn’t come via penalty or with a man advantage since their opening 2-0 win over Scotland on June 13, and their 3.50 non-penalty expected goals ranks last among the remaining teams.
Perhaps surprisingly, Danish Coach Kasper Hjulmand said he would have rather gotten the more traditionally powerful Dutch in the quarterfinals than a Czech Republic team that has the same underdog mentality as his own.
“I would rather have played the Netherlands,” Hjulmand told Danish broadcaster DR. “Now we’re facing a team for the first time [in the tournament] that I think can match our own intensity.”