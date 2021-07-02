Ukraine squeaked into the knockout round as the final qualifying third-place team after group play and upended Sweden with a last-minute extra-time goal in the round of 16.
European Championship history: England last advanced past the quarterfinals during its semifinal run in 1996, while Ukraine is making its first appearance past the group stage (it did earn a World Cup quarterfinal berth in 2006).
After four home games at Wembley Stadium, England hits the road for the first time in Euro 2020. Manager Gareth Southgate’s defense-heavy lineup raised some eyebrows ahead of the Germany game, but his plan worked to perfection: England was content to let the overcautious Germans pass the ball around ineffectively, Jordan Pickford made some vital saves and Raheem Sterling finally broke the deadlock with his 57th-minute goal. He’s now scored in each of England’s three wins.
If anything, the trip away from Wembley might ease the pressure on the Three Lions now that they are the favorites to win the tournament and expectations of a first international title since 1966 are sky-high.
Standing in England’s way is unheralded Ukraine, which was not expected to get past previously unbeaten Sweden after two group-stage losses. Oleksandr Zinchenko, who set up Ukraine’s last-gasp game-winner and scored their first goal against Sweden, perhaps can give his teammates some tips on how to stop Sterling, considering they both play for Manchester City in the Premier League. Andriy Yarmolenko, who has two of Ukraine’s six goals this tournament, also has seen the English game up close, as he plays for West Ham.