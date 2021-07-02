The series, a joint production of NFL Films and HBO, usually films one NFL team as it labors through training camp, which for the Cowboys is in Oxnard, Calif. The Cowboys previously appeared on the show in 2002 and 2008 and will become the first franchise to appear on “Hard Knocks” three times.
Many NFL teams would rather not have their training camp filmed by a massive documentary crew, but the Cowboys were one of five teams that could have been forced by the league to appear on the show under rules established in 2014. Teams can opt out of “Hard Knocks” contention if they have a first-year head coach, have made the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons or have appeared on the show in the previous 10 seasons.
The Cowboys played most of last season without injured quarterback Dak Prescott and finished 6-10 in McCarthy’s first season as head coach. They last made the playoffs in 2018. Prescott signed a four-year contract extension in March and his return from the severe ankle injury he suffered in Week 5 last season seems likely to be a major “Hard Knocks” story line, along with the team’s attempts to fix a defense that was one of the worst in franchise history last season. (Dallas allowed 6,183 yards, the second-highest total in team history, and a franchise-worst 473 points.)
The Broncos, Cardinals, Giants and Panthers also were “Hard Knocks” candidates this season.
The Cowboys went 5-11 in 2002 and 9-7 in 2008 after their previous appearances on “Hard Knocks,” missing the playoffs both seasons. Only six of the 16 teams featured on “Hard Knocks” have made the playoffs in the season of their appearance — the 2001 Ravens, 2009 and 2013 Bengals, 2010 Jets, 2015 Texans and 2020 Rams — but 10 of the past 12 “Hard Knocks” teams have either improved upon or equaled their win total from the previous season, including both teams that appeared last season (the Rams and Chargers).
The “Hard Knocks” season premiere is Aug. 10 and the finale is Sept. 7, two days before the Cowboys open the regular season against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.