Relievers Sam Clay, Austin Voth and Kyle Lobstein took turns in the frame that decided a knee-buckling, 10-5 loss. The Dodgers brought in nine runs with a double, single and hit by pitch against Clay; a walk, two-run single, two-run single and single against Voth; and a two-run single and two-run homer against Lobstein. In a world without injuries, Manager Dave Martinez could have turned to any of Daniel Hudson, Kyle Finnegan, Tanner Rainey or Will Harris to work through one of baseball’s deepest lineups and protect a lead held by starter Max Scherzer.
But Hudson is recovering from right elbow inflammation, Finnegan from a hamstring strain, Rainey from a stress reaction in his right tibia and Harris from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Schwarber, who recently became the third player in MLB history to crush 16 homers in 18 games, rounded first on a single in the second, stopped in the dirt and almost immediately disappeared with head athletic trainer Paul Lessard.
The cracks showed for the order and the bullpen, for a team that has raced back to the mix — to 2½ games back of the New York Mets in the National League East — and is now just holding on.
With Schwarber sidelined, here is the Nationals’ list of injured players: Schwarber, who revived their season in June; Trea Turner, their star shortstop; Stephen Strasburg, one of their front-line starters, and Erick Fedde, his replacement; Hudson, Rainey, Finnegan and Harris, who are expected to fill important bullpen roles; fourth outfielder Andrew Stevenson; and utility infielder Jordy Mercer.
Not quite long enough? Minor league infielders Luis García, Carter Kieboom and Adrián Sanchez are varying levels of unavailable because of injuries. On Friday, as the Nationals shuffled their roster again, they placed pitcher Steven Fuentes on the 60-day IL with a strained shoulder. They put Mercer on the 10-day IL with a strained right quad. They kept Turner active despite a jammed and swollen left middle finger, forcing him to play catch Friday without actually catching the ball.
Bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez flipped each return throw to Turner, as if Turner were a quarterback loosening his arm. Humberto Arteaga arrived from Class AAA Rochester and started at shortstop. (On Thursday, the Nationals were so shorthanded up the middle that backup catcher Alex Avila played second base.) Somehow, a second-place club is a full-on revolving door.
“Right now, you have to weave and bob, and trust the rest of the players to go out there and do their job,” Martinez said of managing through so many injuries. “That’s all we can do. We’ll put things together, we feel like we can compete today, and that’s basically the bottom line.”
But a veteran reinforcement could join the roster by Saturday’s matchup between Clayton Kershaw and journeyman Paolo Espino. The Nationals acquired 34-year-old shortstop Alcides Escobar from the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple people with knowledge of a deal that has Washington sending cash the other way.
Escobar, who has spent this year with Class AAA Omaha, last played in the majors in 2018. From 2011 to then, he was a regular in the Royals’ lineup. He has a reliable glove, if not much of a bat, and could either fill in for Turner or provide more experience in Mercer’s vacated role. Arteaga, by contrast, had been in 41 games (all in 2019) compared to Escobar’s 1,437.
First, though, the Nationals tried and failed to even this series with the defending World Series champions. Scherzer has now allowed two or fewer runs in 11 consecutive starts, the longest streak of his career. His ERA is down to 2.10 after yielding four hits, including a fourth-inning solo homer to Justin Turner, and striking out eight. Like clockwork, he delivered a chance to win. But four of the Nationals’ five runs were unearned, with three coming during a sideways second against Dodgers lefty Julio Urías. Otherwise, Urías retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced.
Then the Dodgers took it to Clay, Voth and Lobstein in the seventh. Their shape-shifting order was the direct opposite of the Nationals’ thin lineup and short bench. With the left-handed Clay in the game, Los Angeles Manager Dave Roberts swapped out Matt Beaty for the right-handed AJ Pollock and Gavin Lux for the right-handed Albert Pujols. When Martinez hooked Clay for Voth, a righty, Roberts countered with left-handed pinch hitter Zach McKinstry in the pitcher’s spot.
Pollock flew out against Clay and homered against Lobstein, once the Dodgers batted around. Pujols tapped an infield single that kick-started the rally. McKinstry walked to extend it. The defense shifted accordingly, with Pujols going to first, Muncy shifting to second and Chris Taylor to short. Each move showed the stark difference between a healthy, contending team and one grasping for answers.
In the bottom of the seventh, for example, the Nationals wanted to pinch-hit for Lobstein and had limited options. Gerardo Parra was already in, having replaced Schwarber, so the bench was reduced to three players. Turner was unavailable because of his finger. Josh Bell and Avila were available yet stayed in the dugout while Jon Lester, a 37-year-old starting pitcher, strode to the plate. Lester struck out on a check swing.
