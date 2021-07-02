First, though, the Nationals tried and failed to even this series with the defending World Series champions. Scherzer has now allowed two or fewer runs in 11 consecutive starts, the longest streak of his career. His ERA is down to 2.10 after yielding four hits, including a fourth-inning solo homer to Justin Turner, and striking out eight. Like clockwork, he delivered a chance to win. But four of the Nationals’ five runs were unearned, with three coming during a sideways second against Dodgers lefty Julio Urías. Otherwise, Urías retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced.