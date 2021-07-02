“Because we didn’t have any [fans] in 2020, I think we all realize how much they mean to us, the motivation that they give us,” Martinez continued. “When you get someone like that on the phone, I’m saying to myself, ‘Hey, this is awesome.’ For me to hear them say how much they appreciate what we do and how much they appreciate me, staying so positive, being who I am, it’s nice to hear those things, especially in struggling times. It’s a cool story, like a memory you don’t forget. Like who would’ve thought somebody called my office and I’d have a conversation with a fan, you know what I mean? Which, then I thought: ‘You know what? Maybe I should call fans and say: Hey, how are you doing? This is Dave Martinez.’”