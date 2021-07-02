“I just thought to myself, ‘This is nuts!’ ” he said later.
So much about Korda’s Wimbledon debut has been. Friday was no different: The 50th-ranked Korda, who was 224th at this time a year ago, handled the top-ranked Brit, No. 26 Dan Evans, with a veteran’s poise to reach the round of 16.
The only son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda and former top-30 player Regina Rajchrtova, Sebastian Korda, who goes by Sebi, might have been pegged as a tennis prodigy from childhood.
But he wasn’t. Hockey was his passion — at least until age 9, when he went with his father, then coach of Radek Stepanek, to the U.S. Open and was mesmerized by the big-hitting players. So he put down his skates and threw himself into tennis.
From 12 to 15, he explained after Friday’s 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over the 22nd-seeded Evans, his mother provided most of his parenting and tennis instruction as his father traveled to LPGA events to serve as caddie for Sebastian’s eldest sister, Jessica. He credited his preternaturally calm on-court demeanor to his mother and his sister Nelly, who is just two years older and his closest ally — as well as the world’s top-ranked golfer.
“[My mom] was super big on always having a poker face, never showing your opponent what you’re feeling,” Korda said.
He learned the lesson well, proving the steady competitor against the 31-year-old Evans, who had nearly all of the roughly 7,000 fans at Centre Court on his side.
At 6-foot-5 and 170 pounds, Korda is a reed topped by a mop of blond hair. And when he moves, as he does surprisingly well on grass despite limited experience, he appears to be all limbs. Yet he is efficient with his movement and as comfortable attacking the net as he is on the baseline.
Against Evans, nothing seemed to rattle Korda. Not the shouts of “Come on, Dan!” Not his gaffe while serving for the match when he bashed an easy overhead into the net. Expressionless, he returned to the baseline and produced a service winner followed by his 13th ace.
Even for a family of world-class athletes, it has been an exceptional week for the Kordas. On Sunday, the eve of Wimbledon, Nelly won the Women’s PGA to claim her first major title and move to the top of the world rankings. Petr and Sebastian watched on TV from their London hotel.
“It was super nerve-racking, especially when my sister on the 15th hole dumped it in the water,” Sebastian said. “There was definitely some stress there. ... But it was super cool. Both me and my dad were super emotional and just super happy for her.”
Nelly and Jessica Korda made the U.S. Olympic golf team. Sebastian qualified for a spot on the Olympic tennis team, but he chose to remain in North America for the hard-court season leading into the U.S. Open.
And with his victory Friday, Sebastian became one of only two American men remaining at Wimbledon and the first to clinch a spot in the round of 16. Taylor Fritz, the No. 31 seed, will try to join him when he plays his third-round match Saturday against No. 4 Alexander Zverev.
At each step of Korda’s development, his parents have prescribed a measured approach, focusing on the process of improving rather than any fixed timetable.
“It’s the same approach the parents have taken with their daughters in golf,” said Dean Goldfine, Korda’s coach. “They view their children’s sports careers as just that — something that belongs to their children. It’s not about them. They’re not trying to live vicariously through their kids. They’ve done all this.”
And with Sebastian, who started playing later than what many national associations, private academies and driven parents insist is ideal, the Kordas have stressed “baby steps, baby steps” at every turn.
Added Goldfine: “Petr and Regina have done an amazing job of staying focused on the process and going slowly, not rushing things and understanding that everybody has their own timeline. Just because somebody else is really good at 19 doesn’t mean that’s going to be Sebi’s path.”
That said, Korda has made huge strides in the past year. And he is quick to credit his parents, his coaches and family friend Andre Agassi, an adviser and sounding board.
“He’s just a special person,” Korda said of Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam champion who competed against his father. “We talk basically every single day, every single match about how I’m feeling, what I should do. But the most important thing he told me yesterday was just to enjoy it. ‘It’s your first time on Centre Court at Wimbledon, just enjoy it, embrace it, have a lot of fun.’ ”
In Goldfine’s view, Friday’s match was another step in Korda’s carefully calibrated progression.
“These are still learning experiences for him,” Goldfine said. “Not a lot of players are able to go out there and win their first match on Centre Court. He wanted to win, and we wanted him to win. But we look at it more as a learning experience, win or lose.”
Elsewhere, Friday was a tough day for American hopefuls, with Frances Tiafoe, Denis Kudla, Sloane Stephens, Madison Brengle and Shelby Rogers ousted in the third round.
Only two American women remain in the field. No. 23 seed Madison Keys advanced to the round of 16 with a 7-5, 6-3 upset of No. 13 Elise Mertens. No. 20 Coco Gauff, 17, faces Kaja Juvan on Saturday for a chance to join Keys.