From 12 to 15, he explained after Friday’s 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over the 22nd-seeded Evans, his mother provided most of his parenting and tennis instruction as his father traveled to LPGA events to serve as caddie for Sebastian’s eldest sister, Jessica. He credited his preternaturally calm on-court demeanor to his mother and his sister Nelly, who is just two years older and his closest ally — as well as the world’s top-ranked golfer.