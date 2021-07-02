“I was sick of licking my fingers and tasting rosin, and I couldn’t even get sweat from the back of my head because it wasn’t really a warm night. So for me, the only part that was sweaty on me was actually my hair, so I had to take off my hat to be able to try to get any type of moisture on my hand,” said Scherzer, who did not say what he used previously to help get that grip. His manager, Dave Martinez, has advocated for pitchers to have some grip and Scherzer has advocated for players to have a voice in the matter. The average spin rate on Scherzer’s pitches has dropped fewer than 100 rpm since June 3.