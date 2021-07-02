Both of those things were important for Tennessee, after an offseason in which the team said goodbye to several key contributors, including playmaking tight end Jonnu Smith and a pair of former first-round picks in wide receiver Corey Davis and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.
“You know, we had those tough decisions internally,” Robinson said. “Ultimately, when I had discussions with the players that the team is going in a different direction, we told them about our culture here and how they helped us win football games, but my charge at the end of the day is to do what I feel like I have to do for the best of the team.”
Partly due to the salary cap decreasing this offseason, the Titans were in the position of having to shed contracts. That led to several tough decisions for Robinson. The receiving corps lost a combined 115 receptions with the departures of Davis, Smith and Adam Humphries. The secondary lost Jackson, cornerback Malcolm Butler and safety Kenny Vaccaro. The defensive front lost Jack Crawford, DaQuan Jones and Jadeveon Clowney.
Robinson said he texted Davis and Smith to congratulate them for the big contracts they received from the Jets and Patriots, respectively, and that there were no hard feelings in the Titans’ decisions to move on. But the team was left with several roster holes, including a glaring one at wide receiver. That’s where the Jones trade came in.
Last season, when Tennessee’s defense struggled, an offense led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown carried the Titans to an 11-5 record and the AFC South title. In Jones, who became available given the rebuilding Falcons’ salary cap situation, Robinson saw the opportunity to add a top talent capable of a 100-catch season — and potentially give the Titans one of the most dangerous group of receivers in the NFL.
“He’s always around the football,” Robinson said of Jones. “He’s good against man cover guys. He has good instincts in zone. He fit … what we are about. And he has a really cool personality, a ton of confidence and a swagger we are excited to work with.”
Of all the teams pursuing Jones in a trade, Tennessee needed him the most. His health is a bit of a question mark after leg injuries nagged him last year, but he still caught 51 passes for 771 yards in nine games for Atlanta — after having missed only four games combined over the previous six seasons. Given that Robinson was able to make the draft compensation work, it was obvious to him that the trade was the right move.
“[Jones] can still run the full route tree and he has a big catch radius,” Robinson said. “I know he’s 32. Larry Fitzgerald and a whole bunch of guys once they get into their mid-30s do well. There is plenty of tread left on the tire.”
If Jones can stay on the field, he could make the Titans scary on offense. When they go to three-receiver sets, they’ll have an explosive duo in Jones and Brown, plus a productive third wideout in Josh Reynolds. Despite losing offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was hired as coach of the Falcons, the Titans’ offense should be more dangerous and less predictable.
“You don’t have to married to one specific thing,” Robinson said. “I think we’ve got personnel in place that we can shift some things around.”
Last year, the Titans were in three-receiver sets 53 percent of the time, and two-tight end sets 26 percent of the time. Expect an increase in three-receiver looks following the departure of Smith — which also will mean defenses will rarely be able to stack the box with extra defenders in an attempt to slow down Henry, who is coming off a 2,027-yard, 17-touchdown season.
“No question, now that is really going to be tough to do,” Robinson added.
Figuring out how to stop opposing offenses is something the Titans need to work on, however. Last year’s defense underachieved, despite the presence of defensive-minded head coach Mike Vrabel, as the Titans ranked 28th in yards per game allowed and 24th in scoring defense. That, combined with the many personnel losses this offseason, could lead to some growing pains.
But even though Robinson didn’t come up with clear replacements for all of the defenders who moved on, he was strategic in who he acquired. The biggest move was signing edge rusher Bud Dupree, who suffered a torn ACL last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“We knew what he was capable of,” Robinson said of Dupree, who recorded eight sacks in 11 games. “I did some research on him as a person and what kind of guy he was. He has a great work ethic. There were several pass rushers available on the free agent market, but he checked every box for us.”
Pass rush was a major problem for the Titans last year. They invested $22.5 million on one-year deals for Clowney and Vic Beasley, and didn’t get a single sack for their investment. They ranked last in the league in sacks with 17.
Robinson said that he is confident Dupree will be able to help, even though he is recovering from a major injury, and the Titans brought in additional pass-rush reinforcements by signing defensive end Denico Autry, who previously played for the division rival Indianapolis Colts.
“He’s got a unique build and he’s big enough to play inside on a guard and even over a tackle,” Robinson said of Autry. “He’s athletic and long enough to kick out and play some on the end of the line of scrimmage. He’s got a high motor and he’s a tough guy, smart and coachable.”
To help make up for the losses at cornerback, Robinson signed veteran Janoris Jenkins and drafted Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley in the first round. That position group remains a question mark, however, as do a few other spots on the roster. That includes at right tackle, where the Titans could rely on a combination of second-round rookie Dillon Radunz and free agent pickup Kendall Lamm, following the departure of Dennis Kelly and the March trade of 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, whose Titans tenure was a disaster and included several disciplinary issues.
But nonetheless, Robinson seems to be happy with his team, which is expected to again be in the running — most likely with the Colts — for the AFC South title.
“I’m excited where we are at,” Robinson said.