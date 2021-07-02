“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing. While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately,” the league said in a statement. “MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”
The MLB/MLBPA joint policy on domestic violence allows the commissioner to place a player on administrative leave for up to seven days while the league investigates allegations of domestic violence. To extend that leave, the league needs approval from the players’ union.
Bauer, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner who became the highest-paid player for a single season in baseball history when he signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in February, had been scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. His seven days of leave would be up next weekend. There is no guarantee that either MLB or the Pasadena police will have finished its investigation within a week.
Bauer, who has denied the allegations through his agents, has 24 hours to appeal the decision. He has not signaled whether he will, but Major League Baseball’s action likely indicates the league feels it has sufficient evidence to present to a neutral arbitrator.
Barring an appeal, Bauer’s leave would be up next weekend. The all-star break begins two days later, meaning that while Bauer could be eligible to pitch next weekend, the league might end up with a few extra days to investigate further before deciding what comes next.
Bauer has not spoken publicly since the allegations. His agent, Jon Fetterolf, has argued that Bauer’s accuser sought rough sex in a series of text messages between the two incidents in question.
In a declaration submitted as part of her request for the temporary protective order against Bauer, granted this week, his accuser said she consented to sex, but not to sexual assault. Bauer’s representatives have indicated they intend to refute the allegations during a July 23 hearing regarding the protective order.