Bauer, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner who became the highest-paid player for a single season in baseball history when he signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in February, had been scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. His seven days of leave would be up next weekend. There is no guarantee that either MLB or the Pasadena police will have finished its investigation within a week.