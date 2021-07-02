The gap left by those players was something the Spirit had anticipated going into the matchup. Washington had possession for most of the game but was still shot down by the Chicago defense on every opportunity.
By halftime, the Spirit was trailing by one after an own goal by Julia Roddar on a corner kick in the 33rd minute. Mallory Pugh took the corner kick that led to Chicago’s goal. It was her first NWSL match back in the D.C. area after the Spirit traded her last year.
His team failing to play up to its ability in the first half has become a trend, Spirit Coach Richie Burke said.
“I think the results were a little disappointing, but the performance was very pleasing,” Burke said.
Ahead of the absence of the Spirit’s Olympians, 19-year-old Trinity Rodman had started to emerge, having scored late in the previous two matches. On Friday, Rodman was robbed of the opportunity to make it three in a row.
During the 55th minute, Rodman fell to the ground in pain. The field was cleared as medical staff came to her aid. She was substituted five minutes later. Spirit captain Andi Sullivan said it was scary to watch because she had never seen Rodman express that amount of pain, which the team later said was because of back spasms.
“She’s having such an incredible rookie season, and we need to be able to protect her,” Sullivan said.
Going into the match, the Spirit knew Chicago was going to be defensively dominant. Sullivan praised the Red Stars for their ability to block shots.
“I just think we need to work on a little bit of the patience and the sophistication on the final third — from all of us,” she said.
The Spirit finally was able to play at Segra Field after issues with renovations forced the team to move a previous match with the Houston Dash to Texas. (The Spirit’s other home game this season was played at Audi Field.) Segra Field was supposed to be playable months ago but had not met National Women’s Soccer League standards.
Playing on artificial turf is not typical for the Spirit. The team went to Segra Field to get a feel for the turf the day before the match, but that practice time was rained out.