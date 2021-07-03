Today, at 52, Washington remains proud of that achievement despite a straight-sets loss to Dutchman Richard Krajicek. But the fact he remains the last Black man to reach a Wimbledon final on the 25th anniversary of the match is devastating.
“To me, it’s glaring; it’s like a brick upside the head that there haven’t been others,” Washington said. “There should have been more.”
At the All England Club, which hosts the most prestigious of the sport’s four Grand Slam events, Black women have been making history since Althea Gibson won the first of her two Wimbledon titles in 1957.
Zina Garrison, the 1981 Wimbledon junior champion, reached the final in 1990. Fellow American Chanda Rubin followed as Wimbledon’s junior champion in 1992.
And from 2000 on, the Williams sisters made Centre Court their fiefdom, claiming 12 Wimbledon singles titles between them and facing each other in the final four times.
Today, Venus and Serena, at 41 and 39, respectively, are competing against young women of color they inspired, including four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and Americans Madison Keys, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and 17-year-old Coco Gauff, whose breakthrough came at Wimbledon in 2019, when she toppled Venus, her idol, in the first round. At the net, Gauff thanked Williams for being her inspiration.
On Monday, Gauff and Keys will play for spots in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.
In men’s tennis, however, the ranks of top Black players haven’t been nearly as robust since Ashe won the last of his three Grand Slam singles titles at Wimbledon. France’s Yannick Noah won the French Open in 1983. In 1990, his compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached the Australian Open final.
Canada boasts a rising star in 20-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime, who stunned eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer just last month in a grass-court tuneup at Halle.
In the United States, Ashe’s legacy is most prominently shouldered by Frances Tiafoe, 23, of Hyattsville, Md., who upset third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Wimbledon’s opening round this year.
Representation needed
Several factors explain the dearth of Black American men on the pro tour.
The most significant, in the view of former top-10 player James Blake, is competition from other boys’ sports — chiefly basketball, football and baseball.
“On the women’s side, there really aren’t as many options for a successful professional athlete, and there aren’t the same financial rewards in the other sports on the women’s side,” Blake wrote in an email exchange.
There are also significant financial barriers for many youngsters.
“It’s so easy to go to a little basketball hoop in the inner city and get a basketball and play,” said Tiafoe, who learned tennis as a child while his father worked as maintenance director at College Park’s Junior Tennis Champions Center. “If you have an open grass field and a football, you can play football. In tennis, you need rackets, you need stringing, you need grips. You need all these other different things — clothing, equipment — just to play. Forget about traveling to local events and paying entry fees.”
That’s largely why Washington launched a foundation 25 years ago to introduce tennis to underprivileged children in Jacksonville, Fla. The goal isn’t to produce top pros but to use tennis to teach sportsmanship, confidence and skills for success in life.
“To produce nationally ranked, college-ranked or even pro players is a long-term investment that spans 20 years,” Washington noted.
The dwindling number of NCAA men’s tennis teams compounds the challenge as athletic departments slash spending and divert revenue to football and men’s basketball in a post-covid world.
Moreover, men’s tennis has no Black counterpart to the Williams sisters to inspire a next generation.
“Representation is everything. Representation changes lives,” said Tiafoe, who believes young people need to “see it to be it,” whatever career path they choose.
That’s the role he hopes to play with each victory: showing youngsters like him that they can achieve their dream, whatever it may be.
“Without Serena Williams and Venus Williams, there is no Osaka or Sloane Stephens. There is no Coco Gauff without them,” Tiafoe said. “Hopefully I can be the reason why there are four or five or 10 other people of color playing the game at a high level.”
Washington notes that children can find role models in high achievers of all races and ethnicities. Like Tiafoe, he also believes there is added power in seeing someone who “looks like you” make history or break barriers, whether a female vice president, Muslim member of Congress or Black Grand Slam champion.
“All of the sudden, there’s a recognition: ‘I never knew we did that!’ ” Washington said. “How often in life, whether it’s Black kids getting into tennis or any kid who thinks they can’t achieve something, are we held back by mental guardrails we have in our own mind? If we could just get rid of them, how many other opportunities would be available? How much potential would be unleashed?”
For him, the catalyst was his father’s voice. When he walked onto Louis Armstrong Stadium as a first-time U.S. Open competitor, he suddenly recalled a family trip to the U.S. Open in the 1970s, when his father told him, “You could play here one day.”
“Really what my dad was doing was taking off those mental guardrails,” Washington said.
Blake, 41, was inspired by Washington, in turn, and even more so by his own dad.
“He was inspired by Ashe, and that’s really the reason I started playing,” Blake said. “But it definitely spoke to me, to see Mal having success and knowing that was possible.”
Campus projects
To build a stronger pipeline of Black men’s players, Garrison, 57, believes the U.S. Tennis Association and NCAA should do more to support college tennis at major football powers and historically Black colleges and universities.
Without playing at Michigan, Washington believes he wouldn’t have made it to the pro ranks.
“As a 17-, 18-year-old, I didn’t have the talent that [Andre] Agassi, [Pete] Sampras, [Jim] Courier and [Michael] Chang had,” Washington said. “I wasn’t ready to make that jump to the pros. And financially, I wasn’t able to make that jump.”
At Michigan, he grew physically, matured emotionally, got in better shape and elevated his game.
Garrison also believes that developing more minority coaches would help. She had five coaches in her career and found it especially helpful to have a coach of color who understood the daily challenges she faced in a predominantly White sport.
“We have different problems off the court that sometimes intersect with on the court,” Garrison explained. “To be able to express that and be who you are is part of your confidence as well.”
As an example, she recalls being asked to show her credential when she walked through tournament gates, her racket bags over her shoulder, while White coaches and players sailed through without being questioned. With Black coaches, she learned to laugh off such routine insults, whether deliberate or subconscious, and grow stronger. Such occurrences could have undermined her belief that she belonged in the sport, had she let them.
Today, she sometimes worries about Tiafoe, whom she has known for years and advises on occasion as he negotiates the pro tour.
“Frances probably has a nice car. And every time he goes out, if he gets stopped by a cop, you’re going to be nervous as hell just because of the color of his skin,” Garrison said. “Those are things that we often have to explain to [non-Black people]. It’s a tricky thing because it affects your confidence in being who you are.”
In his seven seasons as a pro player, Tiafoe has been ranked as high as 29th in the world. He’s No. 57 but projected to climb higher on the heels of his strong showing at Wimbledon. Still, reaching a Grand Slam final is hardly inevitable.
In the past 15 years, few men have outside of the Big Three of Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic, who have 59 major titles among them. The last American man to win a major was Andy Roddick, who triumphed at the 2003 U.S. Open when he was 21.
As other countries pour money into developing Grand Slam champions, American men are at a historically low ebb, with none ranked among the top 30 for the first time since world rankings have been tallied.
Winning a Grand Slam — or reaching a final — is a herculean challenge irrespective of race, Washington notes.
“You have to stay healthy. You have to have the talent. You have to have the mental game. Have to have the support team around you. Have to have the finances behind you, the experience and the confidence,” Washington said. “And if you have all of that, you might have a top-10 player or a top-10 player like Mal Washington who never wins a major.”