“We don’t have a choice,” Price said. “We’ve overcome adversity all season long, and our backs are obviously against the wall, so we’ll have to start bringing our best.”
Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has outperformed Price. Now, with his team on the brink, the burden will largely sit on Price’s shoulders.
“He’s a big-game player,” Montreal General Manager Marc Bergevin said before the series. “He rises to the occasion. He does extremely well under pressure. In big moments, like you mentioned the Olympics, he was outstanding … this is the big stage, we’re facing a very good hockey team and I’m confident our guys will rise to the occasion.”
Price, who won the Vezina and Hart trophies in 2015, entered the finals with a 12-5 postseason record, a .934 save percentage and a 2.02 goals against average. In the three games since, he’s allowed 13 goals with a .835 save percentage and a 4.39 goals against average.
“I think what you see right now, it is his best work on display but it is tough when maybe your teammate isn’t always built in front of you to be a Stanley Cup contending team,” said former teammate P.K. Subban. “One thing for sure is Carey has always been a top goaltender in the league playing for Montreal.”
Subban played with Price in Montreal for six seasons and the two became close friends. Subban said that if there is anyone who deserves to be in the Stanley Cup finals it was Price.
The defenseman said when he first got to Montreal, Price was a good resource for him and felt like they were able to bond due to both being heavily scrutinized in the Montreal market. Subban said the best way they learned to combat the outside pressure was to push each other to perform on the ice.
“I think we pushed each other the right way and it was always based on performance,” Subban said. “That was the best way to show respect to him as my goaltender and as a guy that played in front of him, that was the best way he could pay respect to me, having my back when maybe I wasn’t having the best game or something like that, you could always rely on him to shut the door.”
Subban said he compares Price’s run to the finals as similar to Chris Paul making it to the NBA finals. Both players have racked up their individual awards and all-star nominations throughout their long careers, but haven’t reached the finals until now. While Price’s run might end in disappointment, the fact he finally made it still will resonate with his peers.
“To see him now settle into his career and his personal life, I am very, very happy for him,” Subban said. “And to have this opportunity to play in the Stanley Cup final, whether he wins or he doesn’t, he’s got a lot to be happy about. I’m very, very happy for him as a friend.”
Price’s finals feat is also being heavily celebrated in his hometown in Anahim Lake, B.C. His mother, Lynda Price, is the chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation in Anahim Lake.
Price has been a longtime role model for the Anahim Lake community throughout his hockey career. Mikel Brogan, principal of Anahim Lake Elementary School, said many of their youth benefit from Price’s influence. To see someone with Price’s background succeed is something that they might not have in their personal lives.
“I cannot emphasize how important a person like he is to a town like ours where the forestry industry has come and gone, a lot of high-paying jobs have come and gone,” Brogan said. “Tourism is basically the local driver of the economy right now and he’s provided a ray of sunshine to a town that hasn’t always had bright days in recent years. His cultural impact is invaluable.”
The goalie is often not far away from people’s mouths — or thoughts in town, especially at his old elementary school. Brogan said there is routinely banter in the hallways from kids going back and forth: “Did you see this save? Did you see that save?”
Price is often seen as the connecting tie between non-First Nations and First Nations people. He also provided financial support for multiple efforts in the community.
“He has the unique ability to bring everyone together,” Brogan said. “I just want to say ‘chanalya’ (which means ‘thank you’ in the Dakelh language, spoken by the Ulkatcho people) for being someone for our kids to aspire to and to follow in his footsteps in regards to finishing your education and following your dreams and seeing your dreams through.”
