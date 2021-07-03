Andy Najar, continuing to dazzle in his return from years of injuries, did not score but was the catalyst of the rejuvenated attack. He took on defenders and used blinding footwork to assist on the first and fourth goals and create havoc. United rebounded from its late collapse at New York City FC on Sunday — two conceded goals in the waning moments — and headed into a two-week break on a high note in front of 14,000 fans.