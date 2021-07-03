United fell one goal short of matching the MLS record, set by the Los Angeles Galaxy in an 8-1 win over Dallas in 1998. It also was the first time in MLS history — spanning 6,308 regular season games — that there were seven different goal scorers.
The first goal came after 73 seconds, scored by Kevin Paredes, an 18-year-old homegrown wing who recorded his first career goal. Nigel Robertha followed with a breakaway goal, then an own goal capped United’s most productive short stretch in almost two years.
Paul Arriola, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad and Griffin Yow scored in a late 19-minute burst as United (5-6-1) broke its single-game scoring mark of six, accomplished four times. The most goals by United in any competition was eight in a 2001 U.S. Open Cup game against the low-level New Jersey Stallions.
Before Saturday, United had scored multiple goals in two matches this season, gone scoreless four times and managed 10 goals overall.
Andy Najar, continuing to dazzle in his return from years of injuries, did not score but was the catalyst of the rejuvenated attack. He took on defenders and used blinding footwork to assist on the first and fourth goals and create havoc. United rebounded from its late collapse at New York City FC on Sunday — two conceded goals in the waning moments — and headed into a two-week break on a high note in front of 14,000 fans.
The match marked Chris Armas’s first visit to Washington since being the top choice to succeed Ben Olsen as D.C.’s coach last winter. After negotiations stalled, Armas accepted Toronto’s offer and United discovered Losada in the Belgian league.
Things have not gone well for Armas. Toronto (1-8-2) extended streaks of seven (winless), six (defeats) and five (multiple goals conceded). Striker Jozy Altidore has been inactive because of disagreements with Armas, and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, the 2020 league MVP, has been slowed by a thigh injury. Toronto finished with 10 players after Eriq Zavaleta received his second yellow card in the 78th minute.
Just over a minute had elapsed when Najar and Julian Gressel collaborated on the right side. Najar crossed. Adrien Pérez, making a near-post run, allowed the ball to pass. On the back side, Paredes was waiting to sting an eight-yard one-timer into the top near corner for his first goal in 24 league appearances since turning pro in January 2020.
The next goal came in the eighth minute. Júnior Moreno, in his first game since returning from Copa América with the Venezuelan national team, threaded a through ball to Robertha for a breakaway. At first glance, he appeared offside, but left back Kemar Lawrence, far from Robertha, kept him onside. The Dutch forward calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Alex Bono for his second goal in as many matches.
Thirteen minutes later, Najar worked his magic again on the right side, surging on the right side and cutting back before crossing to Russell Canouse. Canouse’s one-timer caromed off Toronto’s Omar Gonzalez and Ralph Priso-Mbongue before slipping into the right corner for an own goal.
The chances continued to flow for United, but Toronto was next to strike, about six minutes before intermission. Michael Bradley intercepted Brendan Hines-Ike’s pass from deep in D.C.’s end and chipped to Ayo Akinola for an eight-yard shot past Bill Hamid.
Toronto pressured for several stretches of the second half until United broke it wide open. Najar set up Arriola, Kamara scored on a breakaway, Asad headed in Arriola’s cross, and Yow converted from a tight angle to set the mark.
Notes: Arriola and defender Donovan Pines will report to the U.S. national team’s Gold Cup training camp Monday. ...
Jeremy Garay — an 18-year-old midfielder from United’s academy who had planned to attend North Carolina State — signed a homegrown contract, effective in 2022. It’s a three-year deal, plus club-held option years. He will continue playing for Loudoun United this season, his third with the second-division club. ...
Puebla (Mexico), Alajuelense (Costa Rica) and Alianza (El Salvador) will join United for the first Capital Cup, starting Wednesday at Audi Field and continuing July 11 and 14. Steven Birnbaum, sidelined all season with an ankle injury, is expected to play July 11, and Edison Flores (hamstring) is slated to return July 14. United will return to league play July 17 at Philadelphia. ...
Jaime Moreno, D.C.’s all-time scoring leader, and Kevin Payne, an ex-executive who oversaw United’s early championships, were honored at halftime for their election to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.
