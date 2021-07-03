Losing Schwarber is the most significant setback of Washington’s week. But it was also just one part of a long list of roster moves Saturday, all stemming from injuries to Schwarber, shortstop Trea Turner, infielder Jordy Mercer and catcher Alex Avila. Turner is still day-to-day with a jammed left middle finger and Mercer is on the IL with a strained right quad, so the Nationals completed a trade for 34-year-old shortstop Alcides Escobar by sending cash to the Kansas City Royals. In Schwarber’s place, they recalled outfielder Yadiel Hernandez from Class AAA Rochester. And to replace Avila, who went on the IL with bilateral calf strains, they promoted catcher Tres Barrera from the Red Wings, too. Avila was sidelined just two days after playing second base for the first time in his career.