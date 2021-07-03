Charles acknowledged some extra motivation in the teams’ first meeting, in Washington back in May, when she quoted the movie “Friday” by noting the Liberty fired her on her day off. And Saturday, with her father in the stands and the Liberty playing a tribute video in her honor, Charles was a one-woman wrecking crew. But the Mystics needed more than just one woman to play well.
Despite leading by 18 points at halftime, Washington lost its fourth game in a row, extending its longest skid of the season, in an 82-79 defeat at Barclays Center. Charles finished with 31 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. She now has the most 30-point, 15-rebound games in WNBA history with five, having passed Lauren Jackson.
“A lot of people asked me if I was going to be emotional,” said Charles, who played six seasons with the Liberty but was surprised by the tribute video. “My dream was to play at the Garden, and that’s what I did. It’s different playing here [at Barclays Center]. This is a total new organization. It’s total different people who are here. ... The people who believed in me and brought me in, if they were still here it would be a whole different story. It’s like playing against a team that happens to be in New York for me. But it’s always good to have family and friends to be able to come by.”
It appeared the Mystics (7-10) would blow out the Liberty (9-9) for a second time after rolling New York, 101-72, on May 21. They went into halftime with a 51-33 lead by putting together their most balanced half in weeks. Charles typically dominates the first quarter, but Washington had everyone involved early and often.
A 10-2 run powered by Theresa Plaisance and Leilani Mitchell gave the Mystics a lead, at 14-8, that they did not surrender until the fourth quarter. Ariel Atkins, Sydney Wiese and Megan Gustafson then helped the Mystics close the first quarter on a 14-2 run for a 28-15 lead. The second was more of the same as the Mystics shot 55 percent from the field and 45 percent from behind the arc in the first half.
The second half was the complete opposite. Washington managed just 28 points in the final two quarters after scoring that many in the first period alone. The Mystics shot 28.6 percent in the second half and were 0 for 13 from three-point range. Charles missed three straight free throws and Zellous missed two in a row in the fourth as the Liberty moved in front.
Mitchell and Zellous missed wide-open three-pointers that could have won the game in the final seconds. Charles was swarmed but was still able to grab two offensive rebounds in the sequence. She was called for an offensive foul after the second one, and that sealed the loss.
“We embarrassed them in the first half, and they embarrassed us in the second half,” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said. “Unfortunately, the second half counted a little bit more the way they played. ... When they upped their energy starting in the second half, we didn’t match it, and that’s on us. … We’re not getting any new players, so the ones that are here have to make shots. … It’s that simple.”
After Charles, Ariel Atkins and Sydney Wiese were the Mystics’ next-highest scorers with nine points apiece, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added eight in her return. Atkins has said she needs to be more aggressive, but the newly named Olympian took just nine shots Saturday, the same amount as Zellous and Plaisance.
Betnijah Laney led New York with 19 points, and Sabrina Ionescu added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jazmine Jones was a ball of energy off the bench in the second half and finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Thibault said the Liberty played “bully ball” on the offensive end, taking control of the physical aspect of the game.
“They came out with a sense of urgency, which we knew they would,” Charles said of the second half. “Jazmine Jones gave them a great boost. And I think the energy and momentum that they had, they just capitalized on it. There were times we came down on offense and we weren’t really executing. We weren’t really having a flow, so that killed us as well. Capitalize on what’s working. If you run a play and it works, keep running it until they stop it. That’s just my opinion on things, but [we] do things different here.”
The Mystics fell to 3-6 in Commissioner’s Cup games and now have a week off before visiting the Chicago Sky next Saturday. That will be Washington’s last game before the WNBA hits the pause button July 11 ahead of a July 14 all-star matchup with the U.S. women’s national team and the Olympic break. Play resumes Aug. 12 with the Commissioner’s Cup title game, then regular season play continues Aug. 15.
The Mystics remained without Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) and Natasha Cloud (ankle) on Saturday and will be without Mitchell against the Sky. She planned to head back to Australia to play for its Olympic team following Saturday’s game.
“We just have to play with the same intensity for 40 minutes,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got too many lulls, too many long stretches of not executing both offensively and defensively. I’m sure that’ll be a focus next week.”
