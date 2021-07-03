“He’s so unique and interesting,” Budenholzer said. “He sets his mind on his next goal, which is to get ready to play. And the other thing [is] that he’s always there for his teammates. I think preparing and getting himself on that track to returning to play puts him in a good place. I think finding a way to be there and be a great teammate, talk and coach, a voice in the locker room, a voice in the timeout. He’s there for these guys, even though he can’t physically play. Those two things just put his mind where it’s used to being.”