But it was Khris Middleton, Antetokounmpo’s longtime sidekick, who turned Milwaukee’s anxiety into jubilation. The two-time all-star forward scored 23 of his game-high 32 points in the third quarter to lead the Bucks to a 118-107 victory, clinching the franchise’s first Finals appearance since 1974.
The Bucks, who were shaken in the aftermath of Antetokounmpo’s injury, have collected themselves and will face the Phoenix Suns in the Finals. Phoenix, which is seeking its first title and is playing in its first Finals since 1993, will host Milwaukee in Game 1 on Tuesday.
For Middleton, it was his second crucial scoring surge of the series. In Game 3, he scored 20 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter. During the decisive third period Saturday, Middleton shot 8 for 12 from the field and 4 for 7 from deep to help Milwaukee build a 19-point lead in a game that it never trailed.
Without Antetokounmpo, who missed his second consecutive game after suffering the knee injury in Game 4, the Bucks ratcheted up their defensive intensity and their energy on the offensive glass. Milwaukee’s outside shooting, dormant for much of the playoffs, also came alive in the second half thanks to contributions from the bench trio of Jeff Teague, Pat Connaughton and Bryn Forbes, who combined to hit seven three-pointers. Jrue Holiday, who was aggressive attacking off the dribble for the second straight game, added 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
After they blew a 2-0 lead in the 2019 East finals and were bounced in the second round from the Disney World bubble last year, the Bucks’ victory was years in the making. When Brook Lopez threw down a dunk with 90 seconds left to silence the State Farm Arena crowd, Antetokounmpo quietly pumped his fist. When P.J. Tucker drilled a dagger three-pointer with 1:02 to go, Antetokounmpo flexed with both arms. And when the final buzzer sounded, Antetokounmpo patted Holiday on the head, embraced Middleton with a hearty bear hug and congratulated Young on a hard-fought series.
The 22-year-old Young returned for Game 6 after missing the previous two games with a bone bruise on his right foot suffered when he inadvertently stepped on a referee’s foot in Game 3. While the all-star guard moved with a bounce in his step during pregame warmups, he missed his first three shots and struggled with early turnovers. Young was held scoreless for the first six minutes and had just five points on 2-for-8 shooting at halftime. He finished with 14 points and nine assists, shooting 4 for 17 from the field and failing to make a three-point attempt on six attempts.
The late-game magic that had powered series wins over the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers eluded Young, who chose his spots to attack and settled into a secondary offensive role down the stretch. Second-year Hawks forward Cam Reddish scored a team-high 21 points and made things interesting by helping pull Atlanta within six points in the fourth quarter, but Milwaukee held on for the wire-to-wire win.
With Antetokounmpo’s status in question, Chris Paul and the Suns will be viewed as early favorites in the series. Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo had progressed to some level of on-court work Saturday morning for the first time since hyperextending his left knee during Game 4.
“I wasn’t with him and didn’t see it,” Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo’s work. “Exactly what [he did], I don’t know. But he did go on the court.”
If Antetokounmpo were to return for Game 1, he would have had just one week of recovery time since his injury. Budenholzer said the two-time MVP has spent that time preparing, rather than dwelling.
“He’s so unique and interesting,” Budenholzer said. “He sets his mind on his next goal, which is to get ready to play. And the other thing [is] that he’s always there for his teammates. I think preparing and getting himself on that track to returning to play puts him in a good place. I think finding a way to be there and be a great teammate, talk and coach, a voice in the locker room, a voice in the timeout. He’s there for these guys, even though he can’t physically play. Those two things just put his mind where it’s used to being.”
Now the Bucks will wait to see if Antetokounmpo’s body can get back to where it’s used to being too.