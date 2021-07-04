“My goal is to always win the tournament regardless of my ranking or what people think of me,” said Gauff, who burst onto the global sporting stage at Wimbledon in 2019 by upsetting five-time champion Venus Williams, who is also her idol, in the first round when she was 15. “That goal, I guess, is more clear right now than it was in 2019. I think just my belief is a lot stronger now, the feeling that I can go far.”