On the wrong end of three straight, the Nationals are 40-41 at the midway point of their season, trailing the New York Mets by 3½ games in the National League East. And it could be way worse, all things considered, given how they fared in April and May. But they still have one game with the Dodgers, four with the San Diego Padres and three with the San Francisco Giants before the all-star break, a stretch made especially difficult by how many key players are on the injured list.