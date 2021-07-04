If one move could illustrate the Nationals’ current state, and how badly they limped to the end of a weekend with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, this may have been it. Manager Dave Martinez called on Hand, his closer, the guy he almost exclusively uses to protect ninth-inning leads, in a big spot in the seventh because there were few other reasonable options. Austin Voth, now a high-leverage reliever, had pitched back-to-back days and was unavailable. Daniel Hudson, Tanner Rainey, Kyle Finnegan and Will Harris remain on the injured list.