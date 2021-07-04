“I know how fun it was last year when we won, so you want to do that again,” said Tyler Johnson, who scored two goals in the Lightning’s 6-3 win in Game 3 Friday night in Montreal. “Don’t know how many chances you’re going to get. Anytime you get this close, you really feel it. I think winning last year makes you even want to win it more.”
Tampa Bay would be the second team to win consecutive titles since 1999. The Pittsburgh Penguins did so last in 2016 and 2017.
Only four teams NHL history have ever come back to win a series after finding itself in a 0-3 series deficit. Toronto was the only team to do it in a finals when it beat Detroit in 1942.
If Montreal is to dig itself out of this large hole, it will need an improved game from goaltender Carey Price, a solution to a potent Lightning offense and a way to break through the tight Tampa Bay defensive strategy.
“We’ve showed that we don’t shy away from challenges,” said Coach Dominique Ducharme. “And we won’t again.”
When asked if being the defending champions was any motivation to go out and win again, reigning Conn Smthye winner Victor Hedman said just the Stanley Cup itself was enough motivation.
Hedman has two goals and 16 assists during the postseason. With his Friday night goals, he became the first NHL player to score a goal in all 12 calendar months.
“What we did in the bubble last year was very special and you want to relive that moment. At the end of the day, we’re not there yet, we have to win one more game, we’ve put ourselves in good position, obviously, but the fourth one is the hardest to get,” Hedman said. “We have to do whatever it takes to win the next game and think about it after. We have more work to do and we are not satisfied.”
Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, a favored Conn Smthye candidate this year, has proven his worth throughout the postseason.
The Russian netminder has a .194 goals against average with a .938 save percentage through 21 games played. In the finals, he has allowed only five goals through three games with a .948 save percentage.
Winger Nikita Kucherov has also been stellar during the Lightning’s finals run. He has 32 postseason points with eight goals and 24 assists. Over the past two postseasons, Kucherov has 66 points, which is tied with Wayne Gretzky (in 1985 and 1986) for the fifth most over two consecutive postseasons in NHL history.
“I think the best part about Kuch these last couple years is maybe if he doesn’t the odd night contribute he’s got a great attitude as far as keeping the energy up on the bench, trying to contribute in different ways,” said Ryan McDonagh. “We expect a lot out of him and he expects a lot out of himself and he’s going to bring it most nights. It’s fun to see him really wanting to win on an elite level right now.”
Winger Brayden Point also leads the Lightning with 48 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 25 assists. The Lightning also have a handful of players with multiple finals appearances — notably Pat Maroon.
Maroon is on the verge of winning his third straight Stanley Cup title after winning in the 2018-19 season with the St. Louis Blues and in the 2019-20 with the Lightning.
“He’s got a savviness that he brings with him into the locker room, and it rubs off to guys and brings a certain level of confidence, not over the top, but just enough to know that, you know, if you do the right things, you play to your team’s structure, you have a chance to win every night,” McDonagh said of Maroon. “He keeps that group, our group, you know, pulling in the same direction, and so as far as leadership goes, that’s what you want.”
Read more from The Post: