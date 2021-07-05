During all three seasons Wiggins spent at Maryland, the Terps have been an NCAA tournament-caliber team. They lost in the second round of the tournament both times they got to compete in the postseason. When the Terps had their best chance to make a run after winning a share of the Big Ten regular season title in 2019-20, the postseason was canceled because of the pandemic. Wiggins would have been Maryland’s go-to scorer as a senior, but instead Turgeon will have to look to other options.