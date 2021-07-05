The shooter remained at large as of Sunday.
The shooting occurred just after 2:27 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday. A witness told WXIA that members were “reacting like ‘I think there might be gunshots’ and then apparently somebody was down on the ground. Then it was kind of like a frenzy, everyone was trying to figure out what was going on.”
John Lavender, a club member who was on the driving range at the time of the shooting, told WAGA-TV that he heard “five, six booms” and “went to see what was going on.” He added that, “you just don’t think it’s gunshots in this area.”
Kennesaw is a community of about 34,000, roughly 25 miles northwest of Atlanta.
Jim Richerson, the president of the PGA of America, said in a statement that his organization was “truly heartbroken” over Siller’s death.
Siller was well-known in Georgia golf circles, playing in the state’s PGA Section tournaments since 2007.
“Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Golf Family,” a group of Georgia golf associations said in a statement, requesting contributions to a GoFundMe account for his family. “ … Please keep Gene’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”
A member of another club at which he worked until 2019 told the Gwinnett Daily Post that Siller “was a super nice guy with two young kids and a beautiful wife.”
Marc Cain added, “I got to spend a good deal of time with him on the course and on a golf trip. Our hearts are ripped out with the sad news.”
Kennesaw State University, which is located near the club, indicated that there was no credible threat to the campus. Pinetree is the home course for the school’s men’s and women’s golf teams.
