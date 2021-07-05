Eugene Siller, a 41-year-old father of two, was found unresponsive with an apparent head wound at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga., Cobb County police officer Shenise Barner told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The bodies of two men with apparent gunshot wounds were discovered in the bed of the Ram 3500 pickup truck. One was identified by Barner as Paul Pierson, the truck’s registered owner. The identity of the other man has not been released. Police have not identified a motive.