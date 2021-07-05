“[Antetokounmpo is] the type of guy who is always going to care that John Hammond drafted him,” Horst said. “It starts with loyalty. He’s also a very humble, family-oriented guy. He doesn’t have a need or want for all the glitz and glamour. Giannis wants to have an opinion and to talk about what he’s feeling and what he might need, but it’s never player-specific or against his current teammates. He never wants to be in the position where he’s making decisions.”