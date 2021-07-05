Emergency and fire department officials arrived at the Detroit metro area home around 10:13 Sunday night, and Kivlenieks was pronounced dead at a hospital, Meier told several outlets. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
“At the moment, we’re pretty certain this was a tragic accident,” Meier told the AP.
Kivlenieks, a native of Riga, Latvia, started two Blue Jackets games last season and eight during his NHL career.
“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time,” John Davidson, the Blue Jackets’ president of hockey operations, said in a statement. “Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.”
The young goalie recently played for Latvia at the IIHF World Championships. He was expected to compete for increased playing time with the Blue Jackets next season, according to ESPN.
“One thing I loved and appreciated about him was he had a great smile and always was in a good mood,” former Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno wrote in a text message to ESPN.
“I know it’s cliche, but that’s exactly the kind of guy he was. Just enjoying his life as a 24-year-old living out his dream and you could tell he didn’t take one day for granted, which makes this tragedy even more hard to bear. Praying for his family and all of us who knew him. Hard day for a lot of people in that organization.”
Foligno wrote on Twitter that the many tributes to Kivlenieks “only further cements what kind of person he was! What a tragic loss for all of us who knew him and I am thinking and praying for his family. Heaven gained a darn good goalie and better person.”
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman paid tribute to Kivlenieks’s passion for the sport.
“On behalf of the NHL family, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and teammates in both the Blue Jackets organization and his native country of Latvia,” Bettman said in a statement. “His love for life and passion for the game will be deeply missed by all those who have been fortunate to have him as a teammate and a friend.”
Jarmo Kekalainen, the Blue Jackets’ general manager, tweeted, “Life is so precious and can be so fragile. Hug your loved ones today. RIP Matiss, you will be dearly missed.”
