“His support over the last 30 years plus of my life has been tremendous,” Williams said. “He’s been a father figure for me. Stuff that he did in my life. Affirming what my mother was teaching me. He was huge for me, in my growth as a person and a player, and now our text messages and phone conversations are the same way. He checks on me just about every other day, if not every day, to give me a point or encouragement or just check on me. I wouldn’t be in the position if it wasn’t for Coach.”