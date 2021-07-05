Only Turner and catcher Yan Gomes were cleared to play, and both were in the lineup for a 10:05 p.m. Eastern time matchup with the Padres and starter Joe Musgrove. Turner had missed the previous four games with a jammed left middle finger. Gomes sat Sunday with a swollen right forearm, the result of being struck there with a 98-mph sinker. And the rest — Schwarber, Strasburg, Hudson, Finnegan, Mercer, Avila — kept inching closer to undetermined return dates.
Manager Dave Martinez does not like predicting when hurt players will heal. At this point, can you blame him?
“It’s nice because we can actually put our eyes on them and see what they’re doing,” Martinez said of traveling with six players who remain on the 10-day injured list. In 2020, in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, they would have had to stay in Washington while the Nationals hit the road.
“Before it was based on video. But it’s kind of nice. Plus, it builds team morale if they’re around,” Martinez continued. “And we’re talking about veteran guys that are big pieces to this team. They get to be around. Huddy, who threw the ball today, threw really well. Finnegan, who threw again and threw well. Having these guys around definitely helps a lot. They’re always cheering for the team instead of playing.”
Strasburg has been on the IL since June 2 with nerve irritation in his neck, and Hudson has since June 12 with right elbow inflammation. Finnegan has been on the IL since June 22 with a left hamstring strain. Mercer (right quad strain) and Avila (bilateral calf strains) landed on the IL last week, thinning the Nationals bench to two healthy players, plus Turner and a backup catcher.
A depleted roster led to the Nationals being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, four losses in a row. Now, though, Martinez finally has a full four-man bench at his disposal. On Monday, he started Alcides Escobar at second — and hit him leadoff — with Josh Harrison moved to left. That left first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, outfielders Gerardo Parra and Yadiel Hernandez, and catcher Tres Barrera as his reserves.
It is far from an ideal situation for the Nationals. But it’s somehow a much better spot than they were in against the Dodgers.
“It could be something that we see,” Martinez said of putting Harrison in left, where Schwarber was thriving before he felt a pop in his right hamstring Friday. Shifting Harrison creates a hole at second base, and Martinez is confident Escobar can fill it when needed.
“Escobar’s a veteran player that’s played in the World Series,” Martinez said. “He’s played a lot of second base in the last few months, even in his career in Triple-A. We’re going to try tonight and see. I still want to get Yadi out there, I still want to get Parra out there. But tonight, I thought having these two guys out there would help us win the game.”
The Nationals’ injured list doesn’t end with Schwarber, Strasburg, Hudson, Finnegan, Mercer and Avila. Andrew Stevenson is on a rehab assignment with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, testing his strained right oblique. Relievers Tanner Rainey and Will Harris stayed back in Washington to continue longer-term recovery. Harris underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in late May. Rainey is sidelined by a stress reaction in his right tibia. Most recently, Rainey was spotted throwing a football while sitting in a chair. Harris, on the other hand, has been out of sight for almost two months.
And these aren’t the only questions for Washington to untangle. The team announced Monday that Patrick Corbin and Max Scherzer will each get an extra day of rest before pitching, bumping them to Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. That means the Nationals need a fill-in starter Tuesday, and Martinez said they would figure that out after the series opener.
One option is long reliever Jefry Rodriguez, who has made just three appearances since he was promoted June 12. Or the Nationals could recall a pitcher from the minors, with lefty Josh Rogers, currently with the Red Wings, scheduled to start Tuesday in AAA.