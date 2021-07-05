Never mind the opponent. Mexico was nothing more than traffic cones in U.S. express lanes, and the outcome was hardly in question before the opening whistle and not at all after a few minutes.
What strengthened the U.S. outlook was the team’s hunger, collaboration and ruthlessness in racing to a four-goal halftime lead and extending its home unbeaten streak to 58 before 27,758 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.
Lindsey Horan opened the deluge with a wicked volley in the sixth minute, and Carli Lloyd scored with a diving header in the 11th. An own goal and an elementary finish by Tobin Heath all but secured a 15th consecutive victory against Mexico and a 39-1-1 record in the series.
Of equal importance, Heath made her first U.S. start since November after recovering from two leg ailments — she was a sub in the 4-0 win over Mexico here Thursday — and oft-injured midfielder Rose Lavelle returned to the lineup after missing two games with an ankle setback.
The only player who remains questionable is Julie Ertz, a midfield mainstay who continues to recover from a sprained knee suffered in May. She is expected to return to action during closed-door matches in Japan before group play begins.
While there were many parallels to Thursday’s meeting, there was one difference: An “Equal Play = Equal Pay” banner behind the south goal was in place. On Thursday, a miscommunication between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the American Outlaws supporters’ group about its placement forced a pregame removal, a move that created a stir on social media.
Attacking that goal in the first half Monday, the United States went ahead just as fans began chanting “Equal Pay!” — a common refrain at home matches since the 2019 World Cup. (The players and federation remain locked in a legal battle over back pay and other issues.)
The goal was executed with perfection, started by Kelley O’Hara’s long ball, pushed along by Lloyd’s header into the penalty area and finished with thunderous results by Horan’s 10-yard volley.
Five minutes passed before the next goal as Sam Mewis pushed the ball wide to Crystal Dunn overlapping on the left wing. Dunn’s cross connected with Lloyd for a diving header at the top of the six-yard box for her 126th international goal.
A minute later, Christen Press scored at the end of a terrific buildup, but the assistant referee incorrectly ruled the play offside, voiding the apparent goal.
Press thought she had one in the 37th minute, latching onto the rebound of Heath’s rocket off the crossbar. But after Press’s stab inside the six-yard box, the ball caromed off goalkeeper Itzel González and then defender Reyna Reyes for an own goal.
Press entered the match having scored or assisted in 17 of her previous 20 games, including each of her past five — a run that has earned her nine consecutive starts and, in all likelihood, a starting job for the Olympic opener against Sweden on July 21 in Tokyo.
Two minutes after the own goal, the lead grew again when Mewis took the ball from an opponent and set up Heath for a simple finish.
The second half looked like a practice session, only without any scoring. Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe played the entire half, and Coach Vlatko Andonovski made four other changes.
Upon arrival in Japan, the Americans will set up training camp in Miyazaki, on the southern island of Kyushu. After opening against fifth-ranked Sweden, they’ll face No. 22 New Zealand on July 24 in Saitama and No. 9 Australia on July 27 in Kashima.
