When judgment day came on Dec. 15, Giannis Antetokounmpo, his family, his agents, Bucks co-owners Marc Lasry and Wes Edens and a few team officials quietly assembled at Schlitz Park, an office complex that abuts the Milwaukee River and bears the name of the iconic Milwaukee brewery. Standard operating procedure dictated that Antetokounmpo should do his best to make a spectacle. Instead, the meeting was kept secret, per his request, so he could put pen to paper and then break the news with a smiling Instagram post that read: “This is my home, this is my city.”