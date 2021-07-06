This isn’t so much about who will fail as who will join an exclusive club of champions. Paul, as a charter member of this era of basketball, allows us to consider then and now. His long journey to the Finals allows us to reflect not on his shortcomings but on the reasons for his difficulty. He has had to navigate one of the greatest periods in NBA history. In his 16 seasons, he has fought through the Spurs dynasty, Part 2 of the Kobe Bryant/Lakers dynasty, the LeBron dynasty and the Warriors dynasty. He has remained a steady influence as point guards throughout the league have accessed a higher level of power.