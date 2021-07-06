When is the Match IV?
The golf is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, after a 5 p.m. pregame show.
How can you watch the Match IV?
The golf will be shown on TNT, TBS and truTV, with a live stream available on the TNT app with a cable or satellite subscription.
Where is the Match IV?
The event is being contested at the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont.
What are the rules of the Match IV?
They’ve been simplified this time. Golfers will use modified alternate shot match play, which means partners will take turns hitting the same ball on a hole after both players tee off. The player with the less desirable tee shot will play the duo’s second shot and they’ll continue to alternate through the final putt on each hole. The winner of each hole is the duo with the lowest number of strokes.
If there’s a tie, as there was when Mickelson and Woods played, the teams will go to a sudden-death playoff. In 2018, Mickelson beat Woods after four extra holes.
Will Aaron Rodgers’s NFL future come up during the golf?
The elephant in the room? Rodgers’s NFL future.
Rodgers has said precious little about his plans for the NFL season, other than dropping shots at Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur for decisions during the team’s NFC championship game loss and letting everyone know the grudge he apparently bears against management, which had the audacity to draft a quarterback in 2020 (Jordan Love) without first discussing it with him.
On Monday, for the rare time this offseason, Rodgers spoke at length about his future, but, while his lips were moving, he gave away very little information on questions like why he skipped the Packers’ minicamp and whether he will show for training camp later this month. Instead, he spoke enigmatically about how he used the offseason to focus on his mental health.
“I’ve just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind,” he told reporters. “What habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that’s what I’ve been doing.”
The NFL MVP has made big changes in his life, including his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley. As for all the offseason football drama, he offered a philosophical take and perhaps a dig at Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst and President Mark Murphy.
“Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the smartest person,” Rodgers said. “Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side. Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom is silence. Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in being selective on what you say.”
What are Bryson DeChambeau’s controversies?
DeChambeau comes into this event after splitting with caddie Tim Tucker on the eve of last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic. Asked about the bust-up Monday, he said only “the golf carts are the caddies.” True enough, but it’s bound to be the topic of some trash talk from Mickelson and Brady. As for what happened, DeChambeau’s agent Brett Falkoff told the Golf Channel, “in any relationship they run their course, and that’s what happened here.”
Meantime, DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have been having a delectable little back and forth of late and it’s likely to continue, given that Koepka has chirped on social media during previous versions of the Match and that Mickelson edged him to win the PGA Championship. Koepka is bound to be tweeting.
Will Charles Barkley again steal the show?
Everyone is mic-ed up, but Sir Charles has been the undisputed star of this franchise via his commentary and asides, particularly about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Last May, he bet Brady $50,000, with proceeds going to charity, that he couldn’t hit the green on a par 3. When Brady missed, Barkley shot, “I should’ve just said if you can just keep it on the planet.”
And really, really don’t be surprised if Brady fires right back, as he did when he defied Barkley’s expectation and holed out. “Chuck, take a suck of that,” Brady said. “Shut your mouth, Chuck. Take a load of that medicine. Get your butt out of here. That’s what I needed.”
After bringing his horrific golf game to the third edition of this franchise as Mickelson’s partner, Barkley will be back in a studio analyst role for the Match IV.
