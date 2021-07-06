The day before, Tunisian supporters who flocked to Wimbledon burst into song — the national soccer’s team song, because there isn’t one for tennis — and shouted her name after her fourth-round victory over 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek.
Jabeur’s fans were no less enthralled Tuesday, despite her 6-4, 6-3 loss to fourth-ranked and second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
“You made us very proud! Thank you so much!” shouted Saleem Belhaj, 51, a Tunisian who has lived in London for the past 28 years, as he waved and snapped photos. “We’re coming back to see you next year, inshallah [God willing]!”
Said Nejmeddine Lakhal, Tunisian ambassador to the United States, in a telephone interview Tuesday: “She is our queen! A queen who is bringing happiness to the people of Tunisia during a very difficult time.”
Coronavirus cases are at an all-time high in the North African nation, which has a population of roughly 12 million (comparable to Ohio). The capital city of Tunis is in partial lockdown, and vaccine doses are in short supply.
Jabeur’s march to Wimbledon’s final eight — in fact, the steady progression of her unlikely career — also has been an inspiration for Tunisian youngsters. Hajer Ksouri, a 35-year-old Tunisian living in London, saw the effect on her 7-year-old son last week.
“He said, ‘Mummy, they are talking about Tunisia on television!’ Then he went to school and told his teachers about Ons,” said Ksouri, who made her first visit to Wimbledon on Tuesday to watch Jabeur. “And I think when young girls see her play here, at such a great place, as a Tunisian who is just 26, they’re going to work hard and do their best to be better.”
It is a role Jabeur relishes, seeing her job as more than climbing the rankings and challenging for major titles.
“Trying to represent a whole continent for me is very important,” she said. “I’m just going to continue working hard and give the right example. Hopefully we can see more and more young kids playing tennis and parents encouraging them to be here, to be able to play. ... I’m not just playing for myself, but I’m playing for a whole other country.”
Jabeur started playing tennis at age 3 because her mother loved the sport and brought her to the courts. With no Tunisian female pros to pattern herself after, she drew elements from a medley of players, particularly admiring Andy Roddick’s serve and sense of humor.
She hasn’t developed Roddick’s knack for aces, but she’s not afraid to show her personality on the court and reveal her heart off it.
“She’s one of my favorite people on tour,” five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams said. “She’s just breaking down barriers. ... I just think you’re going to see a whole ’nother generation of women from North Africa or wherever coming into tennis. It’s going to be all owed to her. She’s inspiring so many people, including me.”
Jabeur’s game is an inspiration, too — an eclectic blend of drop shots and slices, flat balls and topspin wallops. If the tennis court is a canvas, she paints with more colors than most women. But there’s a method to her artistry, designed to keep ball-bludgeoning baseliners off-balance. It just wasn’t enough to subdue Sabalenka on Tuesday.
“Changing the shots and having fun on the court, making a lot of jokes outside the court, it reflects me as a person,” Jabeur said. “... I feel like tennis is great work, but tennis will be over in few years. What really stays is your personality.”
With each victory, she is making history for Arab women — reaching the 2020 Australian Open quarterfinals, winning her first WTA tournament in June and ascending to a career-high No. 24 ranking.
Lakhal, the ambassador, said Jabeur’s on-court feats are an extension of centuries-old achievement by Tunisian women. With palpable pride, he charted a timeline that extends from the founding of ancient Carthage by Queen Alyssa to the 2021 Academy Award nomination for best foreign film given to “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” directed by Kaouther Ben Hania.
What makes Jabeur so deserving of praise, Lakhal said, is that she struggled so hard for her success. Tunisia’s government hasn’t had the funding to bankroll the development of young tennis players, much less underwrite the coaching, training and travel expenses of rising stars.
“She is a very good role model for the younger generation: If you want something, you can do it with hard work, commitment and determination,” Lakhal said. “She is a great example that it’s not only men that can win. Women can do a lot of things better than men.”