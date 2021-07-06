Mexican soccer club Puebla has withdrawn from the Capital Cup, an international tournament scheduled to begin Wednesday at Audi Field, because of a coronavirus outbreak before its departure.

Six members of the delegation tested positive Monday, increasing the total to 10 since last week and forcing the club to cancel Tuesday’s flight to Washington. Puebla had previously called off a preseason friendly against Mexican counterpart Toluca over the weekend.

The withdrawal leaves D.C. United, Alajuelense (Costa Rica) and Alianza (El Salvador) in the inaugural competition, which is being held during United’s two-week break from MLS regular season matches.

Three doubleheaders have been reduced to single matches: United vs. Alajuelense on Wednesday (8 p.m.), United vs. Alianza on Sunday (5:30 p.m.) and Alajuelense vs. Alianza on July 14 (8 p.m.).

The team with the most points will be declared champion. Goal difference is the first tiebreaker.

United did not immediately announce revisions to ticket packages or a refund policy.