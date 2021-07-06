The withdrawal leaves D.C. United, Alajuelense (Costa Rica) and Alianza (El Salvador) in the inaugural competition, which is being held during United’s two-week break from MLS regular season matches.
Three doubleheaders have been reduced to single matches: United vs. Alajuelense on Wednesday (8 p.m.), United vs. Alianza on Sunday (5:30 p.m.) and Alajuelense vs. Alianza on July 14 (8 p.m.).
The team with the most points will be declared champion. Goal difference is the first tiebreaker.
United did not immediately announce revisions to ticket packages or a refund policy.