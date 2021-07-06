But that all says nothing about the biggest bit of progress ahead of first pitch with the Padres. Midafternoon, on an otherwise empty field, Stephen Strasburg followed Monday’s 60-pitch bullpen session with a heavy workout. He long-tossed with bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez, stretching out to hundreds of feet, at one point throwing from the right-center fence to the left field foul line. Next he moved in, throwing from a number of distances, before firing a handful of near-max-effort pitches on flat ground. Then he capped his day by pantomiming his delivery off the bullpen mound.