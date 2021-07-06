But that all says nothing about the biggest bit of progress ahead of first pitch with the Padres. Midafternoon, on an otherwise empty field, Stephen Strasburg followed Monday’s 60-pitch bullpen session with a heavy workout. He long-tossed with bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez, stretching out to hundreds of feet, at one point throwing from the right-center fence to the left field foul line. Next he moved in, throwing from a number of distances, before firing a handful of near-max-effort pitches on flat ground. Then he capped his day by pantomiming his delivery off the bullpen mound.
After Strasburg was finished, Manager Dave Martinez said he is “getting close” to a minor league rehab assignment. And at the least, that’s closer than Strasburg has been since going to the IL with nerve irritation in his neck June 2. If all goes well, a rehab assignment is typically the final step before rejoining the active roster.
“We just want to make sure he’s ready,” Martinez said. “If it takes a few extra days, a week or 10 days, whatever.”
This is the usual caution Martinez voices, especially when dealing with the 32-year-old Strasburg. He already missed a month of this season with right shoulder inflammation. He missed almost all of 2020 after undergoing carpal tunnel surgery. He has thrown just 26⅔ innings since signing a seven-year, $245 million deal in December 2019, and the Nationals want to make the rest of that contract better than the beginning.
So they will inch Strasburg back instead of rush him. That’s also expected with Kyle Schwarber (significant right hamstring strain), Tanner Rainey (stress reaction in his right tibia), Daniel Hudson (right elbow inflammation), Andrew Stevenson (strained right oblique), Jordy Mercer (strained right quad), Alex Avila (bilateral calf strains) and Will Harris (recovering from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome). With all of these absences, the lineup, rotation and bullpen have been carousels of new faces, spinning in and out of action depending on who’s healthy.
Fedde (left oblique strain) and Finnegan (left hamstring strain) will fill holes and help cover some glaring deficiencies. To make room for them on the 26-man roster, the Nationals optioned relievers Ryne Harper and Kyle Lobstein to Class AAA Rochester. With Fedde back, the club has him, Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Joe Ross, Jon Lester and Paolo Espino as rotation options. With Finnegan back, the bullpen is made up of him, Brad Hand, Wander Suero, Austin Voth, Sam Clay, Kyle McGowin, Andrés Machado and Jefry Rodríguez.
But Strasburg will be needed for the team to make a run this summer, not just hang around in the standings and fade by August or September. With a 14-3 stretch in June, the Nationals played themselves into possibly buying — or at the very least holding — at the July 30 trade deadline. Strasburg, though, could be counted as a major midseason addition that costs nothing but time.
The key, then, is to take all the time necessary so he is effective upon returning. Washington entered Tuesday’s game trailing the New York Mets by four games in the National League East.
“We’re excited to get all these guys back,” Martinez said. “It will be a nice boost for us. Until then, we got to keep it going.”
