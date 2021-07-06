Phoenix will therefore enter Game 1 with five days of rest and having played just 10 games since June 7. Milwaukee will have just two days of rest, having played 12 games since June 7. Of course, the Suns will also host the first two games of the Finals because they had a better regular season record (51-21) than the Bucks (46-26). Phoenix is 6-2 at home during the playoffs, while Milwaukee is 5-4 on the road with notable duds in Game 2 against Brooklyn and Game 4 against Atlanta.