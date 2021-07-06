The past six days have provided enough examples. Last Wednesday, Turner hit for the cycle for the third time in his career, using his rare blend of speed and power to collect a single, double, triple and homer against the Tampa Bay Rays. And the feat came with a considerable and telling cost.
Turner jammed his left middle finger while sliding headfirst for the triple, then banged the base — once, twice, again — in what initially seemed like a closed-fist celebration. But time revealed that, no, the 28-year-old was just really frustrated. He wound up missing four games while the swelling subsided. The Nationals, in turn, spun into a bit of a roster crisis. Since backup infielder Jordy Mercer went to the injured list with a strained right quad, and infielders Luis García, Carter Kieboom and Adrián Sanchez are hurt in the minors, they had to start Humberto Arteaga at shortstop before trading for veteran Alcides Escobar to plug the hole.
So they dropped four straight to the Los Angeles Dodgers and slid to third place in the National League East. Turner was named to his first All Star Game, along with Soto and Kyle Schwarber, on Sunday. Then he returned Monday, in a series opener with the San Diego Padres, and the results spoke for themselves: a 7-5 win with Turner logging a solo homer, a single amid a four-run second and a full-count walk for good measure. The 410-foot shot came on the first pitch he saw from Padres starter Joe Musgrove. When he singled in the second, he was six for his last six with two homers, a triple, a double and two singles.
“You're trying to get on base, you're trying to make things happen, and you kind of get the ball rolling for the rest of the guys,” said Turner, who joined Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins as the only two players with at least 15 homers, 15 steals and 100 hits this season. Turner’s batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line for 2021 is .321/.370/.522.
“That’s kind of been my role my whole career. Now I’m hitting two, but it’s the same thing.” Turner said about being a table-setter for the Nationals. “You got to get on in front of those guys behind you, cause that middle of the order can really drive in runs. So just trying to evolve and continue to get better, and continue to be more consistent.”
Was Turner the sole reason for Monday’s victory? Not quite.
After Jon Lester struggled, and lent more doubt to his rotation spot long-term, Kyle McGowin, Wander Suero, Sam Clay, Austin Voth and Brad Hand provided five scoreless innings. Josh Bell crushed a go-ahead homer in the seventh and capped that second-inning burst with an RBI single off Musgrove. Alcides Escobar, starting at second and batting leadoff, worked a nine-pitch at-bat to begin the game, executed a safety squeeze to score Victor Robles in the second, logged two singles and punched an RBI double in the eighth. Robles, to his credit, had two doubles to break from a weeks-long funk. A lot of guys chipped in.
But Turner again showed his knack for revving a sleeping engine. He did so after returning from six weeks on the IL with a broken right index finger in May of 2019. He did so last summer, putting up career numbers, including an MLB-best 78 hits, for a team that finished 26-34. And now he’s one of the main reasons to believe the Nationals (41-42) could keep bobbing in the standings, despite injuries to Kyle Schwarber, Stephen Strasburg, Daniel Hudson, Tanner Rainey, Kyle Finnegan, Erick Fedde, Alex Avila, Andrew Stevenson, Will Harris and Mercer.
Just ask them.
Martinez on Turner: “He’s one of the big pieces that makes us go and makes this lineup. As you can see, when he’s out there, things are different.”
Lester: “I don’t want to say completely as Trea goes, we go. But he’s a big part of our lineup. He can do a lot of different things, which makes our lineup that much deeper.”
And Bell, in conclusion: “He’s something special.”