So they dropped four straight to the Los Angeles Dodgers and slid to third place in the National League East. Turner was named to his first All Star Game, along with Soto and Kyle Schwarber, on Sunday. Then he returned Monday, in a series opener with the San Diego Padres, and the results spoke for themselves: a 7-5 win with Turner logging a solo homer, a single amid a four-run second and a full-count walk for good measure. The 410-foot shot came on the first pitch he saw from Padres starter Joe Musgrove. When he singled in the second, he was six for his last six with two homers, a triple, a double and two singles.