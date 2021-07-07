The made-for-TV golf exhibition gave Turner sports commentators a chance to pepper Rodgers about his plans with training camps opening July 27. The presence of bears alongside the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont., caused Brian Anderson to ask a mic-ed up Rodgers if “anybody would be quarterbacking in the No. 12 jersey” for the Packers’ game against the Bears of Chicago on Oct. 17. Rodgers wasn’t sure of the reference as he motored between holes and when it was explained to him, he said, “Yeah, I don’t know, BA. We’ll see, won’t we?”