The made-for-TV golf exhibition gave Turner sports commentators a chance to pepper Rodgers about his plans with training camps opening July 27. The presence of bears alongside the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont., caused Brian Anderson to ask a mic-ed up Rodgers if “anybody would be quarterbacking in the No. 12 jersey” for the Packers’ game against the Bears of Chicago on Oct. 17. Rodgers wasn’t sure of the reference as he motored between holes and when it was explained to him, he said, “Yeah, I don’t know, BA. We’ll see, won’t we?”
Anderson turned to Sept. 12 and asked if he’d be ready for that date. “What’s that one?” Rodgers replied, only to be told it was the Packers’ season opener against the New Orleans Saints.
“Oooooh. Yeah, I don’t know, BA,” he repeated. “We’ll see.”
Others tried to get Rodgers to crack. Free agent wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald noted, “Everybody is on their toes, they want to know,” and Rodgers segued to Brady, who most assuredly will play this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I’m trying to talk to him about if he’s going to keep playing or not, you know?”
Charles Barkley, supplying commentary from the Turner studios, gave it a try. “Hey Aaron, we go way back. You can just tell me, I’ll keep it a secret. I promise I will not put it anywhere.”
Finally, there was the promise of clarity to come this weekend when Rodgers and Barkley participate in the annual American Century Championship celebrity tournament in Nevada. “Charles, I’ll tell you this week in Tahoe.”
While the golfers were playing, Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski called in to chat with Brady, who offered a little dig on the topic. as he explained that he was using the opportunity to study the quarterback the Bucs beat in the NFC championship game. “I’m 30 yards away from Aaron, who is the leader of the Packers ... I think.”
Brady trolled Rodgers, who appeared as a guest host of “Jeopardy!” this spring, during a publicity stunt for the match, too.
The rift with the Packers dates back to the team’s decision to draft Rodgers’s presumed successor, Jordan Love, without communicating with him. It deepened during the NFC title game, when play calling seemed to take the ball out of Rodgers’s hands. Although General Manager Brian Gutekunst, team President Mark Murphy and Coach Matt LaFleur have tried to repair the relationship, Rodgers stayed away from voluntary offseason workouts and minicamp.
He faced reporters Monday during a news conference for the match and remained as cryptic as ever.
“Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the smartest person,” Rodgers said. “Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side. Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in silence. Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in being selective on what you say.”
As for what he’s done with his spare time, besides getting engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, he said he’d focused on his mental health.
“I’ve just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind, what habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest?” he said. “And that’s what I’ve been doing.”
