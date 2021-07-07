Kivlenieks was signed by Columbus as a free agent in 2017, when he earned Player of the Year honors from the USHL, a top junior league. He was initially assigned to the Blue Jackets’ minor league affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, with whom Legace was serving as goaltender coach. Legace was soon promoted to the same position with the Blue Jackets, and Kivlenieks followed the next season. The young Latvian made his first NHL start in February 2020, and he impressed with 32 saves in a 2-1 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.