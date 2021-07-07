England, meanwhile, enjoyed a 2-0-1 group stage before ousting rival Germany and shellacking Ukraine. While Denmark won Euro 92, England has never played in a European Championship final.
What you need to know
Denmark has surpassed expectations without its top player
Denmark is one win away from the Euro 2020 final after an eventful and emotional beginning to its tournament.
Playmaker Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest on the field in the first half of Denmark’s opener. The game was suspended for nearly two hours, and when it concluded, Finland upset the Danes, 1-0.
Despite a subsequent loss to Belgium, Denmark defeated Russia, 4-1, to earn a spot in the knockout round, finishing second in the group on goal differential. Denmark then beat Wales, 4-0, in the round of 16 and the Czech Republic, 2-1, in the quarterfinals.
Without Eriksen, it showcased seven different goal scorers on its way to the semifinal round.
England inches closer to first European Championship title
Unbeaten through the group stage, England mustered 1-0 wins over the Czech Republic — plus a scoreless draw with Scotland. The Three Lions have tripled that output in the knockout stage with two more shutout wins: A stirring 2-0 victory over Germany in the round of 16 and a 4-0 dissection of Ukraine in the quarterfinal round.
Raheem Sterling has been consistent throughout the competition, producing goals in three of England’s five matches. Harry Kane scored twice against Ukraine.
England will play in its first European Championship semifinal since 1996, when it lost to Germany in extra time. England has never played in a Euro final.
UEFA invites Christian Eriksen, paramedics to Euro final
UEFA invited Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen and the paramedics who helped save his life to attend the Euro 2020 final at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening group stage match against Finland before paramedics resuscitated him on the field. He was taken to a hospital and has since been released after undergoing a procedure in which an implantable cardioverter defibrillator — what his doctor called a heart starter ——was placed in his heart. UEFA said Eriksen, his partner and six medics were invited, according to Reuters, although it isn’t clear if he will attend.
One of the paramedics, Peder Ersgaard, told the Dutch magazine Fagbladet FOA that he anticipated UEFA would send the paramedics a thank-you note or a T-shirt after it requested his email and address. Instead, he received an invitation to attend the game. “I’m excited, like a child on Christmas Eve,” he said, according to Reuters.
Denmark has a chance to play in that final if it defeats England on Wednesday.