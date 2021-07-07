Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening group stage match against Finland before paramedics resuscitated him on the field. He was taken to a hospital and has since been released after undergoing a procedure in which an implantable cardioverter defibrillator — what his doctor called a heart starter ——was placed in his heart. UEFA said Eriksen, his partner and six medics were invited, according to Reuters, although it isn’t clear if he will attend.