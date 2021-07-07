Manager Dave Martinez was even warming Andrés Machado, who would have replaced Fedde for the fifth inning, before Josh Harrison smacked a three-run homer of his own in the fourth, knotting the game. Then the calculus changed. Martinez had Fedde hit for himself before heading back out in the fifth to falter in his third matchup with Trent Grisham, Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado, the defining sequence of Washington’s 7-4 loss to the Padres at Petco Park.
Everything tilted once Grisham singled, Fernando Tatis Jr. rocked a 109-mph flyout to left, Cronenworth walked and Machado singled Grisham in. After facing Machado, Fedde was hooked at 93 pitches, the last 20 thrown in the fifth. In came Sam Clay, who allowed both inherited runners to score, yielding an RBI single, a sacrifice fly and another single. The score went from 3-3 to 6-3 in the span of six batters. And that’s when hindsight got to work.
This was Fedde’s first appearance since going on the injured list with a left oblique strain June 27. That’s another reason to consider that Martinez should have yanked him after four innings, keeping his load at a reasonable 73 pitches. But there was far more context to consider.
On Monday, Jon Lester lasted just 3⅓ innings, leaving the final 17 outs of a 7-5 win to Kyle McGowin, Wander Suero, Sam Clay, Austin Voth and Brad Hand. That meant Machado, Kyle Finengan and Jefry Rodriguez were the only fully rested relievers behind Fedde. Finnegan, like Fedde, came off the injured list Tuesday, having missed two weeks with a left hamstring strain. The bullpen was thin and still had five games in five days before the all star-break. One more inning from Fedde — and a clean inning, at that — could have gone a long way.
“Our bullpen was short,” Martinez said after the Nationals dropped to 41-43. “That last inning there, he got the ball up, he made a couple mistakes, but overall he pitched really well.”
In very limited chances, Fedde had been sharp while facing batters for the third time in 2021. In hitters’ first plate appearances against him, a sample of 99 at-bats, they had a slash line of .209/.299/.326. In second plate appearances, a sample of 95, their slash line was .259/.348/.506. And in third plate appearances, a tiny sample of 37 at-bats, their slash line was .125/.216/.125, including zero extra-base hits.
So that broke from Fedde’s career-long trend of struggling in third looks at the same order. But another factor to consider is the Padres are not a typical team, and the top of their lineup is atypically lethal. The four hitters Fedde faced in the fifth — Grisham, Tatis, Cronenworth, Machado — each have an on-base-plus-slugging percentage over .800. Tatis, one of the sport’s best players, finished the night with an OPS of 1.070. In the fourth, before Wil Myers lofted a three-run homer to right-center, Machado doubled off Fedde and Eric Hosmer followed with a single. If anything is certain here, it’s that Martinez made a risky choice for the fifth and it backfired.
Grisham and Fedde fought to a full count, then Grisham singled on an inside sinker. Tatis was up 2-0 when he nearly ripped a low-and-inside cutter to oblivion. Cronenworth walked on five pitches, and Machado drove a 2-2 cutter — a pitch well off the plate — to right-center for an RBI single.
“All of them, I think I fell behind, that’s probably the biggest issue,” Fedde said, and he did throw a first-pitch ball to each hitter in the fifth. “At that point, you still have to be very aggressive and just mixing pitches. And I had the one walk there. ... I wish I could have been a little more aggressive and stayed on top of them, keep pressing.”
“That was the key, he fell behind on those hitters,” Martinez added, echoing Fedde. “Those are good hitters, and when you fall behind like that, you got to make some really good pitches.”
There was, of course, still a lot of baseball to play. And there was a good amount of baseball before Fedde’s micro losses to Grisham, Cronenworth and Machado. Fedde, in all, was tagged for six earned runs (tying a season-high) on eight hits. Early on, he was aided by strong defense from Trea Turner and Alcides Escobar, with Turner making a sweet barehanded play in the first, then Escobar completing a jump throw to strand two runners in scoring position in the third.
The offense left a run on the field in the second, when Yan Gomes doubled to the left field corner and Bob Henley, the Nationals’ third base coach, was too aggressive in sending Starlin Castro home with one out and contact-hitter Josh Harrison on deck. Castro was nailed by a 95.8-mph relay throw from Tatis, the fastest throw by an infielder that resulted in an out this season.
“They had a heck of a replay that particular time,” Martinez said of Henley’s decision. “I watched, and I thought it was going to be semi-close, but they made two perfect throws.”
In the third, Castro singled again, Gomes doubled again, and, this time, Harrison cleared the bases with a three-run shot to center. Juan Soto added a solo homer, his 10th of the year, to shave the deficit to two runs in the sixth. But the Nationals never got closer than that, with Soto striking out against Tim Hill with two on and two down in the seventh; and Victor Robles, who made a fantastic diving catch in the seventh, striking out against Drew Pomeranz with two on and two down in the eighth.
The fifth-inning runs off Fedde and Clay loomed as the ultimate difference. Fair or not, that made it ripe to second guess.