He makes them wiser. They make him friskier. In one hasty season, the Suns have created an odd-couple partnership of magnificent depth and chemistry. After opening the NBA Finals with a 118-105 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, they stand three wins from the franchise’s first championship.
But this is more than a magical run that may end with a historic breakthrough. The Suns are not merely a story starring Paul as their savior. They are a complete team, one with staying power. It’s premature to say Phoenix can remain at a championship contention level for years to come, but it should have plenty of life as a high-caliber playoff team. The Suns were a joke for a decade, but they’re back, and if they manage this situation properly, they will be relevant long after Paul is done.
Paul brought leadership, accountability and urgency. But before the Suns traded for him last offseason, they had already established themselves as a rising young team. In his first year as their coach, Monty Williams implemented a culture that gave substance to the roster GM James Jones was building, a process that culminated with an 8-0 finish in the bubble last summer. At 34-39, the Suns narrowly missed an opportunity to compete for a playoff spot, but their point had been made. They could be taken seriously. They were no longer the franchise that averaged 60 losses a year in the four seasons before Williams arrived.
The Suns needed Paul, but he also needed them. He was stuck on an overachieving Oklahoma City team that was adamant about rebuilding despite making the playoffs in 2020. Paul looked at the Suns’ young pieces and saw possibility. When he joined them, he found out they had more than just talent.
“The buy-in and commitment was there from Day One,” Williams said.
As a head coach for the second time, Williams wasn’t obsessed with proving what he knows. He has been a steadier guide this time. Instead of obsessing over tasks, he has coached from an elevated place. Of all his life lessons, he may articulate gratitude the best.
“Gratitude is something that we feel like gets lost in the NBA,” Williams said. “We have always told our guys, ‘This is a get-to, not a got-to. We get to be in the league.’
“I’ve just been around long enough to know this is not a right for me to be in this position. It’s a privilege, and we try to share that with the guys, and they feel the same way. We all come from different backgrounds and somebody else could be in this position, and so the gratitude part is just something we all try to think about from time to time.”
They are grateful to have each other. Williams is a better, more self-assured coach. Paul is still blunt and confrontational, but his message is more focused. The younger Suns listen without becoming too sensitive.
“It’s just the respect level,” center Deandre Ayton said. “We all got on each other, had candid conversations where we had to adjust. But candid conversations lead to wins, and it started to be great communication and constructive criticism, and we all just take it into a positive and play together. Bring it to the other guys, and they see how they are playing as a unit, and it’s contagious.”
When Paul is exploiting every matchup and owning the night with 32 points and nine assists in his Finals debut, the urge is to turn him into a perfect sports hero and revel in his long-awaited moment. But Phoenix took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals while Paul was out due to covid-19 protocols. They have a special shooting guard, Devin Booker, who has yet to reach age 25. Ayton turns 23 on July 23. Mikal Bridges is still 24. Cameron Johnson just turned 25.
Ten of their players weren’t alive in 1993, when the Suns last played in the Finals. Paul, who was 8 then, is the only current player old enough to truly remember that moment.
The Suns aren’t the typical collection of young talent. They’re not all silver-spoon lottery picks eager to receive personal recognition. They embrace roles. They have winning instincts.
Phoenix is a clear beneficiary of all the injuries that have plagued this postseason. However, luck isn’t the primary reason they are here. The Suns had plenty go wrong, too. Yet they keep moving forward. They’re resilient and gifted.
With Booker, Ayton and Bridges, the Suns have a young trio that can support their future. There are quality complementary players of all ages throughout this roster, including 31-year-old Jae Crowder. They will be an attractive destination for free agents. The roster is going to get costly in a hurry, but if owner Robert Sarver is willing to spend, they’ll be competitive.
Most stunning is the versatility. Phoenix is a top 10 team on offense and defense. The Suns are effective when playing at Paul’s slower style, and they’re lethal when he runs. On defense, their length and agility make them ideal to combat today’s free-flowing styles of play. Ayton moves and communicates well. He’s not a prolific shot-blocker, but he protects the rim. Led by Bridges, their wings are stellar defensively. The backcourt of Paul and Booker fully understands the concept of team defense.
It’s hard to imagine any team, even one full of veterans, developing chemistry this quickly. But to Paul, it still felt like a long process, especially with Ayton, who is blossoming into a franchise center.
“It’s been a lot,” Paul said. “It’s been a tough. It was some tough ones. Sometimes people take it as arguing or whatnot, but I think it was all constructive.”
It was all transformative.
The Suns are after the 2021 title, and they’re close enough to reach without lunging. It seems like they came out of nowhere, which makes you wonder if they’re a product of a wild season. The drama helped them, for sure. But now that they’re here, do not expect them to go away.
Paul makes them go, and then they make him go faster. Even the mentor gets mentored. It’s an incredible dynamic in the present. And it’s a glimpse of a sustainable future.