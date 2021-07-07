Despite the urging of a capacity crowd, Federer never found the solution against a far more capable opponent and was swept out in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0, ending his bid to extend his men’s record 20 Grand Slam titles, a mark he shares with Rafael Nadal.
With Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champion, not competing at the All-England Club this year, Federer’s quarterfinal defeat improved the already favorable prospects of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic claiming a sixth Wimbledon title and, with it, a record-tying 20th major.
Djokovic advanced to Friday’s semifinals earlier in the day with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Márton Fucsovics of Hungary.
For Federer, there was likely little solace in the fact that he fell to one of his biggest fans. Hurkacz, who is 15 years younger than the 39-year-old Federer, has often spoken about his reverence for the Swiss master. For most of their match on Wednesday, the 6-foot-5 Pole was the more fluid, commanding player on Centre Court’s tricky grass surface, which has been the setting for so many of Federer’s greatest triumphs.
The end came quickly and without remorse, with Federer winning not a single game in the final set, sealing his defeat with a final errant forehand. The match lasted just one hour 49 minutes.
For Federer, there was no sign that retirement is at hand. But a month shy of his 40th birthday, and competing on a right knee that was twice surgically repaired in 2020, Federer faced his best opportunity to extend his majestic mark at Wimbledon. He has pointed all his efforts since returning from an extended hiatus in 2020 to this opportunity.
“It’s super special for me, playing on this special court against Roger,” said Hurkacz, who dominated from the outset with strong serving and no apparent fear of the Centre Court stage or Federer.
Earlier Wednesday on Court No. 1, Denis Shapovalov became the first Canadian man into Wimbledon’s final four since Milos Raonic in 2016 by gutting out the biggest victory of his career, a three hour, 26-minute five-setter over big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov. Shapovalov won 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.