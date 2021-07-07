While Monumental is the first ownership group to simultaneously launch NFTs for two teams across two different sports, a handful of individual NBA and NHL teams were already in the game. In April, the NBA’s Golden State Warriors became the first U.S. professional sports franchise to launch its own NFTs, with a collection commemorating the team’s six NBA titles. A one of one NFT from the Warriors’ collection sold for more than $665,000, and a portion of the sale went to charity. In May, the New Jersey Devils became the first NHL team to launch an NFT collection.