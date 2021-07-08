Alcides Escobar?
Did the Nationals actually intend to deal for Eduardo Escobar? Were they trying to acquire someone else, anyone else, before something was mixed up in the paperwork?
Nope. They targeted the 34-year-old Escobar, liking his high contact rate and ability to play multiple positions, namely shortstop, second and third. To land him, they sent cash to the Kansas City Royals — that was it — and Escobar arrived Saturday after spending the first two months of his season with the Class AAA Omaha Storm Chasers. And his immediate contributions continued in a 15-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.
The Nationals (42-43) notched 17 hits, with Josh Harrison and Josh Bell collecting three, Starlin Casro and Yan Gomes collecting two, and Juan Soto reaching in four of his five plate appearances. Escobar reached twice, scored twice and drove in a run with a groundout up the middle.
In his first at-bat, in his third straight game as Washington’s leadoff hitter, Escobar fouled away three two-strike pitches, was plunked in the back by starter Chris Paddack and scored on a three-run homer by Soto. In his second-bat, he singled with two outs and the bases empty, triggering a four-run rally that included a single from Trea Turner, a two-run single from Bell and a two-run single by Castro.
In each of the first two innings Wednesday, Escobar wheeled from first to third on a single by Turner. He helped Patrick Corbin strand the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, ranging to the hole between first and second and bouncing a throw to first on the run. By the middle of the second, he had reached safely in 10 of his 20 plate appearances with the Nationals.
Now for the sobering part: Escobar will almost certainly slow down. That could begin Thursday (in the Nationals’ series finale with the Padres) or Friday (in their series opener with the Giants in San Francisco). But even when he does, this introduction will have served two purposes: One is that Escobar is chipping in during a critical stretch of tough opponents and unfortunate injuries. The other is that he could be playing himself into a permanent roster spot.
That’s a conversation for later. Jordy Mercer, whom Escobar is effectively replacing on the roster, is on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quad. Before he was hurt June 30, Mercer logged a homer and single against the Tampa Bay Rays, upping his slash line to .270/.299/.365. If the Nationals want to keep a four-man bench, which allows them to carry a nine-arm bullpen, they may soon have a decision to make.
Until then, consider what Escobar has done in the smaller sample of five games. He shifted to second base this week, allowing Harrison to replace the injured Kyle Schwarber in left field. He started Monday’s win by taxing Padres starter Joe Musgrove for nine pitches (Turner homered on his 10th). Escobar followed that with a perfectly executed safety squeeze. He has otherwise collected seven hits — five singles and two doubles — to create traffic in front of Turner and Soto.
Escobar is a classic add for General Manager Mike Rizzo, a true believer in his back-of-the-baseball-card philosophy. When looking for a Band Aid, Rizzo will almost always choose experience over a less-proven risk. And he typically goes to considerable lengths to avoid starting inexperienced position players.
Some examples in recent years: Signing 34-year-old catcher Jonathan Lucroy this spring instead of playing Tres Barrera every day for less than a week; signing Brock Holt last summer to deepen the bench; signing Harrison last summer before scaling back Carter Kieboom’s starts; and signing Gerardo Parra in May 2019 to … well, we know how that turned out.
For eight years, Escobar was the Royals’ everyday shortstop. Literally. He averaged 156 appearances a season from 2011 to 2018. He was named an all-star and won a Gold Glove award in 2015, the same year the Royals won it all. He made 261 starts as Manager Ned Yost’s leadoff hitter, stirring a reputation for stalking early pitches, often successfully, to hide concerns for a suboptimal on-base percentage. In Kansas City, “Esky Magic” became a common phrase.
So far, Washington doesn’t need its own name for whatever Escobar’s doing. But the marginal addition has been more than worth it.