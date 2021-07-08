Now for the sobering part: Escobar will almost certainly slow down. That could begin Thursday (in the Nationals’ series finale with the Padres) or Friday (in their series opener with the Giants in San Francisco). But even when he does, this introduction will have served two purposes: One is that Escobar is chipping in during a critical stretch of tough opponents and unfortunate injuries. The other is that he could be playing himself into a permanent roster spot.