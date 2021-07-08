“His situation is much more complex than this, he has other charges for which there are arrest warrants, too,” prosecutor Laura Battistelli told Todo Noticias (via the Associated Press). “There are other victims.”
Those include his ex-wife, Silva Rivadero, and another former partner, Micaela Escudero, who claim he assaulted them. The first charges, however, were for assaulting Torres Mana, who said he punched and threatened her and attempted to run her over with his car in 2016, according to Argentina media.
The Cordoba province requested Cabrera’s arrest when he traveled to the United States last July without permission, and he was arrested by Interpol agents in January in Rio de Janeiro, then extradited to Argentina.
Argentina’s most successful golfer, Cabrera topped Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk in winning the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont by one shot. Two years later, he won a Masters playoff against Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell; he lost a Masters playoff to Adam Scott in 2013.
