Hernandez, who turned the Wilson basketball program into a powerhouse in his seven years coaching there, said was ready for a change. And after he “really hit it off” with Dunbar Principal Nadine Smith, he announced this week he is stepping down at Wilson to take the role at Dunbar.
“After the success we’ve had, I was just looking for growth and I just felt like it was time,” Hernandez said. “It was a very tough decision, because over the years Wilson has become my home, and to be honest I had a really good setup there, but at the end of the day this was just too great of an opportunity for me to pass up.”
Hernandez said he does not intend on coaching basketball while at Dunbar.
Under Hernandez, Wilson appeared in four straight DCIAA championships, winning three. In 2018, the Tigers knocked off Theodore Roosevelt, Gonzaga and St. John’s en route to the program’s first District of Columbia State Athletic Association championship in more than 20 years.
Hernandez, 37, hopes his transition into a larger managerial role will serve as a stepping stone to work for a college or NBA team.
“Knowing what my long-term dreams are, I felt like I needed to get some different type of experience, and running an entire athletic department and all that comes with it versus just coaching one team is something that could set me apart down the road,” Hernandez said. “I think I’ve proven that I can coach and develop talent at a high level, and now it’s time to prove that I can handle the other aspects of running a program.”
Smith, the Dunbar principal, could not be reached for comment.
The decision weighed on Hernandez, he said, because of the relationships he built with Wilson players — specifically specifically reigning DCIAA player of the year Darren Buchanan Jr., who also played for Hernandez’s AAU team.
On social media, Buchanan asked for space as he processes Hernandez’s departure.
“The last 24 hours has been tough with coach Hernandez stepping away from Wilson,” Buchanan tweeted. “Coach Hernandez and I are very close, and he’ll still be one phone call away, but as of right now I won’t be answering questions from anybody about my high school situation.”
Hernandez said he has yet to discuss his departure or any potential replacements with Wilson Athletic Director Mitch Gore, who is out of the country on vacation.
