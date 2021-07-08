For Barty, it is, above all, the setting of Australian triumph a half-century ago, when Evonne Goolagong Cawley won the first of her two Wimbledon titles on Centre Court. That achievement holds such powerful meaning for world No. 1 Barty, an indigenous Australian, as is Goolagong Cawley, that she is competing this year in a custom outfit that pays homage to the scallop-hemmed dress her idol wore in 1971.