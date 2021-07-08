For Milwaukee, much of the focus after a 118-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday centered on its pick-and-roll defense. Chris Paul and Devin Booker took advantage of the Bucks’ switching scheme to combine for 59 points, blowing open the game in the second half with midrange jumpers over bigger and less mobile defenders. With Budenholzer and the Bucks plotting several adjustments before Thursday’s Game 2, the conversation predictably started with how to slow down Phoenix’s all-star backcourt.
“[Paul is] a player that you’ve probably got to change up the looks,” Budenholzer said. “If he gets a rhythm on something, it’s not good for us. You’ve got to have multiple kinds of looks and adjustments and be able to execute at a high level whatever you’re doing.”
The Los Angeles Clippers attempted to counter the Suns by deploying versatile small-ball lineups in the Western Conference finals. This strategy had two aims: To protect center Ivica Zubac from getting stranded defensively against Paul or Booker, and to load up their lineups with as many shooters and offensive threats as possible.
Unfortunately for Budenholzer, the Bucks don’t have as many multi-positional options as the Clippers. As a result, the Bucks have preferred to stick with bigger lineups built around Giannis Antetokounmpo and 7-foot center Brook Lopez. Staying big paid dividends for the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals: They pounded the Atlanta Hawks in the paint and on the glass, and Lopez held up well enough when asked to defend smaller players like Trae Young.
Phoenix’s all-star backcourt has turned up the pressure another notch on Milwaukee’s big men and forced Budenholzer into a bind. If the Bucks stay big, they must expose Lopez and backup big man Bobby Portis to one-on-one defensive mismatches against Paul and Booker well outside the paint. If they go smaller around Antetokounmpo, Budenholzer must stomach other potential disadvantages, like conceding more rebounds to Suns center Deandre Ayton or relying on smaller guards like Bryn Forbes and Jeff Teague to hold up defensively against bigger, longer opponents.
Both options would look more palatable with a fully healthy Antetokounmpo, who finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds in Game 1, his first action in a week after hyperextending his left knee in Game 4 of the East finals. Those contributions were impressive given his quick recovery following what appeared to be a serious injury, but Antetokounmpo’s energy and impact waned during the second half.
The two-time MVP looked loose as he practiced Wednesday, adding that he “wasn’t nervous [and] wasn’t thinking about my knee” during Game 1.
“Hopefully, I can feel more comfortable, more confident to go downhill, to make more plays,” he said, before acknowledging the defensive challenges posed by the Suns. “This team has great players that can play the one-on-one game and they can take the mismatch really well, [picking] which guy they want to attack. So it makes a little bit harder. You have guys that are great playmakers and most of the time they’re going to make the right decision.”
Past its problems defending the pick-and-roll, Milwaukee also surrendered 25 made free throws, its highest total of the 2021 postseason, and 20 fast-break points. On the other end, the Bucks shot just 9-of-16 from the foul line, with Antetokounmpo missing five of his 12 attempts as Suns fans loudly counted during his free throw routine. Budenholzer said that the free throw disparity was “frustrating, but it’s part of the sport,” and encouraged his team to “be more aggressive attacking” the basket to earn more calls of their own.
Antetokounmpo insisted that the crowd’s counting, which has followed him for multiple playoff rounds and is intended to encourage the referees to call a violation on him for exceeding the 10-second limit to shoot, wasn’t impacting his confidence or focus. During the 2021 playoffs, Antetokounmpo is shooting 54.1 percent on free throws, the worst postseason mark of his career.
“The first free throw I shoot, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, here we go again.’ But by the fifth or sixth or 10th [as I] go down the line, it kind of fades off,” he said. “But at the end of the day, you’ve got to embrace it. You cannot fight it. You’ve got to embrace it and it’s part of me now. I don’t feel pressure, no.”
The Bucks’ hopes of squaring this series before it shifts to Milwaukee for Game 3 also rely heavily on Jrue Holiday, who scored 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting in Game 1. During the latter stages of the East finals, the 6-foot-3 guard stepped forward as a scoring threat when Antetokounmpo was sidelined. But Holiday never found a comfort zone in Game 1 against the Suns, whose discipline on defense is much better than the Hawks.
With Phoenix’s guards playing well throughout the postseason and Antetokounmpo needing additional help, it’s fair to label Holiday as the biggest X-factor in this series going forward. Milwaukee will need him to contribute more offensively while also defending with greater purpose on the ball against Phoenix’s guards, and he admitted that he felt the need to “pick my spots” with Antetokounmpo back on the court as the lead option.
“I think sometimes it’s gotten me in trouble,” Holiday said. “I’ve got to be aggressive from the beginning of the game. Sometimes it gets just a bit difficult, or it’s just a bit different, because we have another ballhandler and somebody that’s great in transition and makes plays for others. Sometimes [my] rhythm could be off, but I’ve just got to continue to be aggressive.”
Despite their need for immediate improvement in multiple areas, the Bucks weren’t shaken by their Game 1 loss. For good reason: Milwaukee dropped openers with flat showings against the Brooklyn Nets in the second round and the Hawks in the East finals before recovering to win both series.
Perhaps that recent history helps explain why Antetokounmpo was so amused when informed of Vince Budenholzer’s master plan, even if it is rarely deployed at the professional level.
“Full-court press? He’s probably right,” Antetokounmpo said, nodding his head and drawing laughs from a small group of media attending his news conference. “Press full court and make it a little bit tough for them? I think that’s good advice.”