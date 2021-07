But this is more than a magical run that may end with a historic breakthrough. The Suns are not merely a story starring Chris Paul as their savior. They are a complete team, one with staying power. It’s premature to say Phoenix can remain at a championship contention level for years to come, but it should have plenty of life as a high-caliber playoff team. The Suns were a joke for a decade, but they’re back, and if they manage this situation properly, they will be relevant long after Paul is done.